City of Montrose staff have their eye on FCI Constructors for the renovation of City Hall at 400 E. Main St., formerly the home of a Wells Fargo Bank Building.
Staff during a city council work session on Tuesday introduced a potential contract of $1.5 million for FCI Constructors for renovations. FCI Constructors is based in Grand Junction. Stryker and Company, located in Montrose, was the only other contractor to submit a proposal.
The $1.5 million comes from estimated costs for the contractor’s scope of work and owner provided items, which includes asbestos abatement, lower roof replacement, furniture, IT equipment, the design team and more.
If the contract is approved by city council in a few weeks, FCI Constructors’ precon team would work with the city’s construction management team to establish a baseline of costs associated with the project. There would also be a focus to keep the project on budget — $1.5 million.
Each factor would help cement a guaranteed maximum price contract — the limit a customer pays a contractor.
Approval also allows the construction management team to continue its design process.
The proposed contract for renovations comes a month after the city secured asbestos abatement for the property. City council approved a contract for $67,0000 to Asbestos Professionals, which is a licensed contractor in Aurora. A cost contingency of 15 percent is associated with the contract, which increases the funds to $77,616.
Asbestos Professionals has started to procure a new roof installation contractor on a position of the building, according to city staff.
With Asbestos Professionals already having started operations, it is possible the project could be completed at the start of February 2023. City staff previously set the start of 2023 as a target date for city operations to move to the location.
The city purchased the building in March after Wells Fargo closed its Main Street branch in 2021. The purchase had a main purpose: to move administrative operations to Main Street for the public “to have better access to customer service representatives in divisions such as planning, building, finance, utility billing, city clerk and city manager.”
A parking lot on South Second Street, which was included in the purchase, is expected to provide additional public parking downtown near the Colorado Mesa University-Montrose campus and Public Safety Complex.
Here is another item city staff discussed during the work session:
Fuel contract with Parish Oil
Parish Oil, a wholesale fuel marketer primarily operating on the Western Slope, is requesting an amendment to its contract with the city. The contract began in March 2020 and ends in 2023.
The amendment would increase the city’s freight charges for gas and diesel by a little more than 11 cents and approximately 3 tenths of a cent for fees.
“Over the last several months, (Parish) has actually lost money to deliver us fuel,” Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said.
The amendment would cost the city around $2,000 — Councilor Barbara Bynum and Mayor Dave Frank expressed support for an amendment. Declining Parish’s request could leave the city in need to search for other bids if Parish decided to terminate the contract.
Staff is recommending approval of the amendment rather than a renegotiation of the contract.
The increases would not affect the city’s budgeted amount for its freight charges and fees, Scheid said.
Editor's note: This article previously stated that FCI Constructors is based in Frederick. It is based in Grand Junction.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.