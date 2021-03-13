The City of Montrose has decided to make changes with the Black Canyon Golf Course, starting with a new direction in name, contract and liquor license for safer liquor regulations.
The city inherited the Black Canyon golf course restaurant when it bought the property in 2014. It will now operate the restaurant, which has been renamed the Rusty Putter.
Because the city is considered a municipal organization, it had initially decided to contract the restaurant management outside of city management.
City Attorney Stephen Alcorn said the Colorado liquor retail license application is a unique one for him because the new application is from the city.
The application required a list of all corporation officers, directors, general partners, and managing members, and names City Manager Bill Bell as president, Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler as vice president, and Finance Director Shani Wittenberg as treasurer.
The restaurant’s new manager, Bridgett Warren, was hired by the city on March 1.
For a few years, the restaurant at the golf course was managed by the Horsefly, which kept a good relationship with the city, but it had to renew its contract at the end of each year.
Horsefly’s final contract ended in December of 2018, according to Morgenthaler.
In January 2019, Janece Culver took over, operating the restaurant as Divot’s at the golf course.
A dispute between former mayor Dave Bowman (who still sits on city council) and Culver arose over the 2019 Montrose Summer Music Series, organized annually by Bowman.
Culver reported feeling intimidated into splitting revenue from beer sales at the MSMS with the series itself.
In Colorado, a liquor license holder can’t split sales from alcohol with an entity that doesn’t hold the liquor license.
The relationship was deemed illegal, and Culver hired a lawyer, while Bowman maintained she was more at fault for her part in the dispute, since she was the liquor license holder.
The Liquor Enforcement Division didn’t fine either party, instead advising them to discontinue the agreement.
In September, the Colorado Ethics Commission began looking into a complaint filed by Culver against Bowman for possible ethical violations while Bowman was mayor.
Bowman in a response document to the commission denied Culver’s claims and requested dismissal.
Morgenthaler said Culver had no impact on the change in direction with the contract.
“We want to make sure the restaurant is open and serving golf customers, and we feel like we can oversee and adjust as necessary in order to ensure that the restaurant is providing the best service possible to the community,” said Morgenthaler.
For example, if a public organization wanted to partner with the restaurant, a separate contract may present challenges in working with the community.
“Our goals may not always align,” Morgenthaler said.
“There might be times when the city needs the restaurant open, and the restaurant operator might not see the event fitting into their business plan.”
The city hopes to have more freedom for community members to use the restaurant and golf course, as well as regulate liquor safety.
During the city council meeting on March 2, Bell spoke of a new liquor license for the Rusty Putter.
“Our goal is a family friendly environment,” said Bell at the meeting.
“It’s a big part of our hiring process now that we’re in charge of the liquor service and license, and we can’t over-serve people.”
Bell said the city plans to close the restaurant at “an early, reasonable time.”
Employees used to be able to gather after work for a drink, but now will be required to mingle elsewhere.
Employees will also be required to take part in a liquor safety class.
With the recent restaurant manager hire, the city is working to finalize the new menu and hours.
Morgenthaler says the city will be installing a golf simulator, which will be open to the community.
“We don’t have one currently in Montrose,” Morgenthaler said. “We thought it would be a good time to install it, and anyone can use it.”
The city’s target opening date is March 15.
Updates can be found on the city website and Facebook page.
