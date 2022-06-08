Montrose City Council approved a contract with Kuboske Construction to address the northeast corner of the intersection of Park Avenue and Main Street with a streetscape improvement project during a regular meeting on Tuesday.
The project is expected to improve the structure in the area — City of Montrose Public Works Manager Jim Scheid told council members the sidewalk, curb and gutter at the intersection are in poor condition at the intersection. Full replacements are planned for half a block in each direction.
“It’s been very difficult for us to maintain,” Scheid said. “It really lends itself to a wholesale replacement. Patching it really hasn’t been working.”
The project will cost $238,000, which includes the contract with Kuboske Construction for $215,908. There is a 10 percent contingency in place — $30,000 — to help address unplanned improvements that are deemed necessary during the construction process.
Scheid said the project, in addition to making improvements, helps “extend the look and feel” of Main Street. City staff, in its proposed design to Kuboske Construction, sketched the addition of six street lights and six trees at the intersection and the replacement of sidewalks to meet ADA standards.
The design would match the exterior adjacent to Montrose Hardware, which is located at 601 E. Main St., and continue the stretch and combination of street lights and trees present east of Park Avenue and Main Street.
The city’s streets division will provide oversight and management of the project and because the project is not budgeted for, the cost for it will come from the general fund reserve.
The proposal for the project from city staff comes as Kuboske Construction prepares for Montrose Hardware’s facade improvement this year. Through the city’s DART program, Montrose Hardware applied for and received a grant to upgrade the exterior of its building.
“We would like to take advantage of using a qualified construction team that’s on site to do both projects at the same time… We definitely save both the city and the owner of the building money,” Scheid said.
Completion of the facade and streetscaping is expected to occur in late summer 2022.
Here ‘s what else council members discussed during the meeting:
6700 Road design contract gets green light
City council approved another contract during the meeting on Tuesday and awarded it to Del-Mont Consultants, which will conduct design studies and civil design for the 6700 Road extension project.
Del-Mont Consultants will also perform a horizontal and vertical design of the roadway. The preliminary structure of the intersection at Miami and Sunnyside is expected to be traditional, though designs are underway to convert those intersections into roundabouts once traffic growth occurs at each intersection.
The project, which would complete 6700 Road as an arterial between Sunnyside and Miami, could start in May 2023 with completion estimated for October 2023. Design of the project would be completed by February 2023 to allow for the start of construction in May.
The contract cost is $97,200, of which $10,000 is for two design elements that have yet to be priced, and because the city’s 2022 budget allocated $100,000 in the capital improvement fund for the design project, the cost is coming in below the set budget.
City takes step forward on planned remodel
A third contract was approved by city council at Tuesday’s meeting and awarded just over $67,000 to Asbestos Professionals to perform asbestos abatement at 400 E. Main St. A cost contingency of 15 percent is associated with the contract, which increases the funds to $77,616.
The city purchased the former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 400 E. Main St. earlier this year with the intention to move its administrative operations to the location.
Scheid, after the purchase, said the building required minor asbestos abatement, roof repairs and other improvements before city operations move to 400 E. Main St. at the start of 2023.
The city wrote in a press release the purchase and relocation of operations will give the community “better access to customer service representatives in divisions such as planning, building, finance, utility billing, city clerk and city manager.”
