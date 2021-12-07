The City of Montrose is proposing $7,538,062 more in the 2022 budget than was allotted in 2021. The latest version of the municipal budget is slated for city council approval this evening, when a number of items will be considered for the supplemental budget, as well as review of the annual financial audit for the year 2020.
The overall budget increase is significantly smaller than the 2021 budget difference, which saw a $17 million hike from the previous year.
The council officially adopted the 2022 municipal budget on Tuesday, Nov. 16, but is set to review a few “minor” changes detailed by Shani Wittenberg, the city’s finance director, in the next city council meeting.
The largest increase is proposed in the city’s general fund, which is expected to rise to $19.85 million in 2022, a $4 million jump. The general undesignated fund balance is expected to sit at $14 million by Dec. 31, 2022, with a minimum reserve of approximately $9.5 million per city regulations.
The public safety fund also marks a rise in the budget. The funds are budgeted at $15,322,331, +$3,776,428 from last year. The increase will accommodate funding for the new public safety complex, animal control services, new policing positions, along with expanding and purchasing new equipment.
New sales and use tax revenue, along with a transfer of 43% of the general fund operating budget, is designated toward the public safety fund.
Highlights within the new budget include increased funding for public safety, city road improvements, and sewer and water infrastructure additions and improvements.
Under the proposed budget, the city will be decreasing funding toward the capital improvements fund by $633,304, which includes items such as downtown beautification projects and road extensions.
Last year, the budget accommodated projects such as the new Cerise Park Rotary Amphitheater, sidewalk replacements and a number of phase one projects to be continued in 2022.
For 2022, the city is eyeing several community infrastructure projects, such as a new roundabout design at Niagara and Hillcrest; major street maintenance improvements, budgeted at $3.26 million, +$2.51 million more than last year; the addition of a Chipeta Road and U.S. 550 signal in partnership with Montrose County, as well as a number of projects entering the design phase.
Despite the economic impacts of the pandemic, the city is entering the next fiscal year in a “great financial position,” according to City Manager Bill Bell in the proposed budget.
“We are optimistic that our economic situation will remain steady throughout 2022,” Bell said. “City sales tax collections have risen steadily over the past few years due to an increase in consumer spending and the overall economic health of the Montrose area.”
The city saw a decrease in sales and use tax and franchise fees in 2021, a predominant source for the general fund at over 80% of total revenue, according to Bell. The difference is attributed to an increase in outside state and federal funding due to the pandemic. Because sales tax revenue has increased annually over the past few years, the key revenue source is budgeted at a 4% increase.
The city’s total expenditures increased in the 2021 fiscal year. While the city spent $12,050,196 through June, city staff anticipate $29,846,668 to be spent by Dec. 31, according to the proposed budget, +$6,836,279 according to the 2020 financial audit. The 2022 budget plans for $28,205,371 to be spent by the end of the new fiscal year.
Bell attributes the city’s financial success through the pandemic thus far to the community’s diverse economy and the blend of big box retail, home improvement retail, grocery stores, as well as regional medical and service establishments.
“Montrose is a resilient community made up of hard working and resourceful citizens who can overcome any challenge,” said Bell. “The last two years are definitely proof that despite a pandemic, Montrose can rise above many other communities and make great things happen to better the lives of our residents and visitors and to strengthen our economy.”
Bell concluded that after a critical review of each budgeted line item, he, along with staff, elected officials and citizen advisors, is confident that the budget reflects a commitment to financial management for the community.
For more information, the full budget proposal text is available at https://bit.ly/Montrose2022budget
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.