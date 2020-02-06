The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club received a big boost Tuesday after the Montrose City Council approved a measure to seek a DOLA grant.
In a unanimous decision during the council meeting, the City of Montrose will seek a Community Development Block Grant, administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA, in an amount up to $600,000 for the club’s community development project.
Grant funding will go toward providing sub-grant revenue to Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club as it meets the 51 percent of low to-moderate income eligibility requirements to apply for a Community Development Block Grant.
City Councilor Roy Anderson stressed that the funds will not be coming out of the city budget. Rather the revenue is being “passed through” the city, he added.
If given the DOLA grant, it will go toward the club’s new building.
The club hopes to build a 20,000 square-foot facility on East Niagara Road, which will be used for the activities and programs it provides, in a safe and constructive environment, to youths in Montrose and Olathe. The additional room will help the club serve more kids and cut down on a waiting list that is about two years long.
The program currently rents space at a church building on Sunnyside Road.
Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club has raised more than $730,000 to erect a new facility there. The building will continue to serve children within the Montrose community and surrounding region.
The project cost is between $3 million and $4 million and the capital campaign aims to raise between $1 million and $1.25 million. Grants and a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan are other hoped-for funding streams.
The City of Montrose and BCBGC will enter into an agreement for the provision of CBDG funding to assist with the construction costs of this project.
The club had supporters on hand to voice their support for the new, expanded building.
“It’s (the club) a great asset to Montrose,” resident Dave Frank said during the meeting. “I think the expansion of their facilities will have a very positive impact on our community.”
Also before the vote, City of Montrose youth council member Clara Carrasco likewise backed the measure.
The club provides a safe and constructive environment for kids 6 and older and strives to help them build strong relationships they might not otherwise have.
For more information about the club, volunteering, or the capital campaign, visit bcbgc.org. Anyone with in-kind help available for the building project, or ideas in that regard, can contact Bud Taylor at 970-901-8688.
