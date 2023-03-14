City updates traffic code to 2020 version

Montrose City Council unanimously voted to adopt by reference the 2020 edition of the "Model Traffic Code for Colorado Municipalities."
This ordinance, adopted at the Feb. 21 meeting, replaces the 2003 traffic code that Montrose has been using for two decades and repeals all other ordinances in conflict with the 2020 model code.
What does this mean? Ben Morris, city attorney, said it will help keep up with differences between the 2003 traffic code and current state code. “It doesn’t change a thing for the driver on the street in the city limits of Montrose,” said Morris.
He explained that what it does is, mainly, allow the city to write citations for traffic violations in municipal court, allowing it to be similar to state code.
The police can use state code when writing up traffic tickets. Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said that while a traffic offense may not be in the city’s current official code, an officer still has state statute and can write that offense up — however this would then go through county or state courts instead of municipal court.
The new city traffic code does not really change what is allowed behind the wheel; rather, it means when a driver receives a ticket for any violation newer than 2003 it may be processed through municipal court.
Charles Greenacre, a senior judge in the 7th Judicial District who also until recently presided over municipal court, was one of the individuals who helped push the traffic code update through, along with Morris and the police department.
Greenacre said a huge reason for this change is because municipal courts provide local civilians help with local problems. Both Greenacre and Hall find municipal court for these offenses to have swifter and more appropriate justice.
This update will also help take pressure off of the state courts.
At the city council work session of Jan. 17 Morris stated: “I've always surmised that the model traffic code is supposed to be a turnkey code made available to Colorado local governments for adoption by reference. It’s a simplified and abridged version of Title 42 of the State’s statutes (which is) the State’s traffic code.”
While there have been a few changes to the model traffic code over the last 20 years, some revolving around cell phone use while driving, there has been an issue of just how simple it is to adopt these new codes. Morris affirmed said the 2020 version is well-written, meaning fewer changes and overall better ease of adoption when compared with other versions.
Greenacre said that a lot of the citations they see on a normal basis are covered by the 2003 traffic code, but that updating to the 2020 version allows the city to enforce newer laws in municipal court.
“It was time and it was needed,” Hall said, adding appreciation for the work of Greenacre, Morris and the city council.
Any new state traffic laws that are passed after, and not included in, the 2020 Model Traffic Code would have to be accepted by Montrose in a separate ordinance in order to be written up for municipal court. It is a case-by-case basis, and municipalities should look and see if updating these codes fits their needs, said Greenacre.
Greenacre also wants to emphasize that this model traffic code does not change the laws of the road, which are consistent with the state’s statutes. It changes how violations of these laws are written up and treated.
