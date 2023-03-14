City updates traffic code to 2020 version

U.S. 50 heading north out of Montrose. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Montrose City Council unanimously voted to adopt by reference the 2020 edition of the "Model Traffic Code for Colorado Municipalities."

This ordinance, adopted at the Feb. 21 meeting, replaces the 2003 traffic code that Montrose has been using for two decades and repeals all other ordinances in conflict with the 2020 model code. 



