The City of Montrose is leaning toward hiring a technical adviser to help with predesign of the new Montrose Police Department facility, with the idea that doing so can save costs in the long run.
James McClaren, senior principal of McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie Inc., presented a detailed breakdown of the services he is offering to the city in predesign and project definition; design and construction documents, and bidding and construction phases for the three-year building project, slated to begin in 2021.
“The cost of hiring a firm like this will save us money in the end?” Mayor Pro-tem Barbara Bynum asked, toward the conclusion of a special work session convened Wednesday.
She sought assurances that, if the city hired McClaren and his firm, certain of his services would not be duplicated by architects and engineers and the city would not pay twice for the same thing.
The costs of McClaren’s services are roughly $195,000, according to his itemized scope of work document. If the city hires his firm, the money will come out of the public safety fund.
Voters in November approved a 0.58-percent city sales tax increase to fund more police officers and a larger, modern headquarters with an auxiliary building for critical functions such as evidence storage.
City councilors are still considering how much to finance for the police facility — current figures being weighed are between $16 million and $17.36 million. Once the building is paid for (about 25 years out), the sales tax funding public safety in the city will drop to 0.44 percent.
A police building is no simple matter, and entails considerations as large as security and proper ventilation to protect evidence, and as small as furniture suited for the daily use of people who wear bulky duty belts.
Additionally, a host of regulations and codes apply to police buildings that do not apply to other types of municipal buildings. Not every contractor is able to design and engineer a code-compliant police facility, at least, not without expert help of the sort McClaren said he can provide.
Although his scope of work entails three phases, it is always possible the city could opt not to proceed with all of them, and Bynum asked McClaren what would happen if the city in fact hired a construction firm with extensive experience in building police stations, making his construction detail services redundant.
McClaren said his firm is “very fluid” and does what it can to reduce architectural costs, but the city could end his services as desired.
“All I want is the best project for you,” he said.
McClaren’s firm has designed 300 other police buildings in 46 states and, according to Mayor Dave Bowman, came highly recommended by other Colorado cities Bowman had visited to discuss police building design.
The city is considering the expense “just to recognize the expertise that’s needed and what’s required by law and code for police buildings,” Bynum said after the work session. “They’re very specific kinds of buildings. To bring in someone with that kind of expertise sounds like a smart idea.”
Bynum also said McClaren, in his response to her question about additional costs, made it plain the price is all-inclusive, unless the city specifically asks him to do work above and beyond the agreed-to scope.
When she asked him about additional costs, he was was clear that unless city specifically asked for him to do work above and beyond what would ordinarily do, that the price was all-inclusive, she said.
“Because of the technical requirements for the building, I think that is a wise investment,” Councilor Roy Anderson said, also after the work session.
“You have a nationally known expert in the design and construction of police buildings, which are different than other buildings, by the necessity of their function. I’m not sure we have local experts. I think hiring a firm like this, with an incredible reputation is a very wise thing to do.”
A properly designed police building has many benefits, according to McClaren’s Wednesday presentation. These include meeting accreditation standards to protect police information management and evidence. Also, although the police headquarters is not a jail, suspects will be interviewed there and potentially taken into custody. Specific regulations apply to how people who are considered to be in custody are kept.
A public-friendly building can also have hidden benefits, serving to calm people down, McClaren also said.
He further discussed heating and cooling; energy efficiency methods; the specific way police buildings must be designed so that sound cannot carry through interview rooms, and whether backup generators are always needed.
Since the MPD won’t have an emergency dispatch center onsite, a generator is likely not needed, but it can be good to have a backup power source for other purposes, particularly because of requirements pertaining to Spillman, the in-house information system for law enforcement agencies. (The department already has agreements with dispatching agencies for call rollover, in the event WestCo dispatch, housed in a county building, goes down.)
Because of the wear and tear a police station sees through near-constant use, it is better to invest in quality at the outset, McClaren also said.
“Once you open the door, you throw away the key,” he said, explaining that, over the next 40 years on the calendar, such buildings see the equivalent of up to 160 years of use, compared with other types of public buildings.
The work McClaren will do includes helping the city define the project scope and preparing the initial concept pricing plan and initial project schedule, as well as helping to refine the initial project budget.
The firm also helps select the building delivery method and to assemble an overall project team, comprised of an owner’s representative — in this case, a review committee, yet to be established — an architect of record and constructor.
In the design and construction documents phase, the owner’s representative provides overall project management and the architect provides final design and construction documents. McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie provides oversight and review of architectural and engineering deliverables; review of value engineering opportunities (to save money) and review of bid alternative options.
McClaren said that although the firm will help review requests for qualifications, it does not want to have a vote on who is awarded the bid, because it works with too many architects, engineers and contractors and does not want to be seen as playing favorites.
In the bidding and construction phases, the firm assists in evaluation of bid substitution requests. It will also help with other matters, including response to contractor questions and changed conditions — McClaren during the meeting cautioned that construction costs are going up at a steady clip.
There will be times when the city will have to prioritize needs against its project budget, he also said.
“We’re going to be at the table with you,” McClaren said.
Most of his work is in predesign, he also said: “In the parlance of the construction world, we are font-end loaded.”
Bowman said he had visited three different towns in Colorado that used McClaren to design their new police facilities. These cities reported they couldn’t have completed their projects successfully without the firm, and that using the firm had saved money, he said.
Bynum was on the same trip. “We heard resoundingly that working with Jim McClaren’s firm was one of the best decisions they made in their new police facilities,” she said after the work session, citing the high standard of design and functionality the other cities had reported receiving.
The city has not yet hired McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie, but is expected to make that decision at its next regular council meeting.
Bynum said that although she cannot speak for the whole council, based on her experience in construction management of a large public building (the Community Recreation Center), bringing in an expert like McClaren will be important and save taxpayers money in the long run.
Anderson said it is important to build a police facility correctly from the get-go.
“We will end up saving money because of spending this money. I think it’s a real wise investment,” he said.
