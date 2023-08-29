The Civil Air Patrol flies into action when requested to help with high-altitude rescue or recovery missions — meaning its pilots have to be trained to flight in mountainous terrain.
Over the weekend, about 15 CAP pilots came to Montrose Regional Airport to launch their training flights and attend ground school clinics.
“The challenges are always the conditions — weather, visibility, those are the main challenges. The terrain, of course, is a big issue, but that’s what they’re training for this weekend,” Cynthia Grover, public information officer, said Friday, Aug. 25.
“The most important purpose of this training is that these pilots, who are mountain-qualified, get to review and practice things they are less comfortable with,” Bill Waite, incident commander, said, in a provided statement. “This allows them to be confident with whatever presents itself during an actual mission.”
Pilots were not available to speak to the press on Friday, as they were wrapping up ground training and preparing their aircraft.
Emergency support in the event of natural disasters, and search and rescue missions for overdue aircraft or hikers, is one of the core functions of the Civil Air Patrol, a civillian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. The CAP’s other core missions are aerospace education and a cadet program that teaches flying skills, drone skills and leadership.
In Colorado, CAP pilots have to have a special certification for mountain flying, Grover said. Most of the pilots attending the Montrose flight school were already certified; the clinic was for updating their skills and focusing on aspects individual pilots wanted to brush up on.
Each plane was to include a flight instructor and students, each of whom was able to practice the skills he or she felt to be necessary, with instructor supervision. Mock missions weren’t part of the clinic, Grover said.
“They’ll not have a search objective, other than the experience of testing their skills, enlarging on their skills and reinforcing the skills they already have,” she said.
The Civil Air Patrol holds these kinds of clinics each year, selecting different locations. Montrose Regional Airport fit the bill because of its regional access.
“Montrose has wonderful access to high mountain peaks and interesting terrain — and of course, we have interesting weather this weekend,” Gover said.
The CAP was founded in 1941 and later was chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for youth development, aerospace education and promotion of general aviation. For more information about the CAP, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com. For more information about the Montrose Composite Squadron, visit montrose.cap.gov.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone