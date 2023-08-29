The Civil Air Patrol flies into action when requested to help with high-altitude rescue or recovery missions — meaning its pilots have to be trained to flight in mountainous terrain.

Over the weekend, about 15 CAP pilots came to Montrose Regional Airport to launch their training flights and attend ground school clinics.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

