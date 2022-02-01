Delta hospital wage case set for trial
The claims raised by former Delta hospital employees over their pay are now set to go to trial at the end of May.
Krystal Gray and others who joined her collective action in federal court broadly allege that when they worked for Delta County Memorial Hospital (now Delta Regional Health), they were not paid for all of the time they in fact worked.
Gray in 2019 sued under the Fair Labor Standards Act, alleging she and other workers like her — including nurses, nursing assistants, aides, technicians and others who are hourly and non-exempt from overtime rules — were not paid correctly.
Gray worked at the hospital from 2015 to mid-2019. She alleged that although employees were clocked out for meals, they were responsible for providing patient care at those times anyway and were frequently interrupted. Even so, the hospital allegedly did not compensate them for that time and allegedly encouraged employees to start their shifts early and end them late, while also threatening disciplinary action for excessive, unapproved overtime.
The hospital district denied the allegations and had argued Gray and those who joined her suit as a collective action were drawing on evidence outside of the three-year statute of limitations. Further, the defendant said, Gray failed to make substantial allegations related to compensation.
A federal judge found last year that Gray had met initial requirements concerning meal periods, timekeeping and overtime policies and showed these applied to all covered staff.
The case has been set for trial starting May 30, according to U.S. District Court records.
Excessive force suit settled and dismissed
Claire Ann Hein, who alleged excessive force was used during her detention in 2017, has settled her federal suit against Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wesley Hersberger. The case was dismissed with prejudice, federal court records show.
In 2917, Hein, then 71, complained about loud music emanating from the Western Colorado University campus in Gunnison. She first complained to people in the press box at the fields there and someone called law enforcement.
Hersberger was among peace officers who responded. Hein’s suit alleged that when she approached Hersberger with her hand out, palm up and gesturing, he took hold, twisted it and kicked her legs from beneath her. She was jailed and did not immediately receive medical attention for a concussion, per the suit.
Charges initially filed against Hein were dropped because prosecutors did not disclose Hersberger’s misdemeanor conviction that occurred prior to him working in law enforcement; Hersberger received a waiver to allow him to become certified as a peace officer.
Hersberger initially won a partial dismissal of some of Hein’s claims.
In a ruling last year, the judge stated the remaining issues “should be resolved through pretrial settlement” and he directed the parties to pursue one.
The parties notified the court of a settlement in September 2021 and in October filed a stipulated motion to dismiss the action with prejudice.
Hein and Hersberger “stipulate and agree that all claims that were brought and all claims arising … which could have been brought by (Hein) against (Hersberger) are dismissed with prejudice, all such claims have been amicably settled and compromised,” the motion states.
The motion was granted Oct. 7, just a few weeks before trial. Each party is to pay his or her own fees and costs.