A Feb. 25 story, “Bill to lift statute of limitations on civil sex abuse claims advances” referred to Senate Bill 73, which would lift the statute of limitations currently in place for civil suits filed over child sex abuse.
In addition to allowing parents to file civil suits on behalf of minors, the legislation would allow for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a civil suit no matter how long ago the abuse occurred — and, going forward, it would also lift the statute of limitations on civil suits for those who were assaulted as adults.
Additionally, Rep. Matt Soper wanted to correct a misunderstanding with respect to a companion bill, SB88. Under that bill, institutions that knew or should have known about children being sexually abused, but actively protected or shielded abusers, would not be immune from civil suits.
“Like what we learned about the Catholic Church from the Attorney General’s 2019 report and then again in the 2020 supplemental report, every investigation exposes and substantiates new incidences of child sexual abuse coverup,” Soper said in subsequent comments.
“Institutions like the Church, scouts, and even schools have been entrusted with the care of Colorado’s children, but, they responded by protecting themselves instead of protecting child victims of abuse.
“The Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act isn’t only about creating a path for victims to receive justice. By finally holding bad actors accountable and liable for the destruction they cause, SB88 incentivizes the prevention of child sexual abuse and makes Colorado safer for our children.”
