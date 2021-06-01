The Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans (WHAV) partnered with the Darling Dames of Colorado for a Memorial Day fundraiser, in which proceeds from the fundraiser went directly to WHAV.
The fundraiser came in the form of a car show through The Black Canyon Classic Car Club and the American Legion Riders, who provided their motorcycles for the event.
The show hosted a variety of vendors, such as Stitch or Die, CASA of the 7th Judicial District, The Darling Dames and Busy Bees. Vendors raised awareness, provided food and sold merchandise like handmade baskets, purses, metal work and custom shirts.
The Darling Dames, dressed as pinup girls for the classic car show, organized a chili cook-off that was free for people to enter. Dames Juniors sold lemonade and community members had the opportunity to get their face painted.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is an advocacy and support organization for veterans. It operates the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way in Montrose, at which Thursday morning veterans coffees are resuming this week. Montrose coffees, for veterans only, are from 8 — 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Upcoming events in June include the Freedom Festival from 5 — 7 p.m. June 18 at The Bridges Golf and Country Club; the seventh-annual golf tournament on June 19, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. and, on June 30, Freedom Sings USA Colorado joins the alliance in presenting the second-annual community concert.
The concert is from 6 — 8 p.m. at The Bridges. The free concert showcases the work of award-winning songwriters who are coming to Montrose as part of Welcome Home’s veteran retreat, June 28 — 30. The songwriters meet with veterans to hear their stories and put them to music. Info: freedomsingsusaco.org.
