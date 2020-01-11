A 6-foot chain link fence has been installed around the block on the southeast corner of Townsend and the U.S. 50 Bypass, encompassing the old Jimmer’s location and the Blue Sky Inn. Both properties had become eyesores in the past months as they have sat vacant and been vandalized.
Troy Wells, of Wells Excavating & Farming, of Delta, is working to clean up the site for the future home of a Maverik service station. He has installed the fencing around the whole corner block, and is currently working on asbestos mitigation in several of the old buildings. Once the mitigation is completed the demolition will begin.
“We are hoping to have everything down and gone in about a month. That includes getting rid of all of the trees, so it will be a vacant lot,” Wells said. “Then they can start the work for the new Maverik station.”
