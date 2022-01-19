A comparative recount of the 2020 election results is now complete. The audit, conducted by Dominion competitor Clear Ballot, tallied seven more votes for former President Donald Trump and one less for President Joe Biden among the more than 25,000 ballots cast in the general election.
Overall, the audit ratio — the difference between the two tallies — is 0.010%, far below the 0.5% that would automatically trigger an examination of the election.
The minute discrepancies between the original count on Dominion Voting Systems machines and on Clear Ballot’s retabulation can be attributed to the human role in the process, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
“There’s going to be differences because you’ve got human error involved,” Guynes said.
More than twice as many Montrose County citizens voted for Trump than Biden in 2020, but Biden won the state and all nine of the electoral college votes with more than 55% of Coloradanns' votes.
Guynes initiated the audit in September 2021, which cost the county nearly $20,000, after hearing concerns from voters about Dominion, a Denver-based voting company that sells election equipment around the country. All but two of Colorado’s 64 counties — Garfield and Douglas County — contract with Dominion for election technology.
El Paso County also verified its Dominion system with a Clear Ballot double-check in May and also found minimal discrepancies.
During and after the 2020 election, false claims about rigged Dominion voting equipment circulated in conservative media circles. Dominion has filed multiple lawsuits for defamation, including a $1.6 billion case against Fox News, as well as Trump affiliates Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani.
At an event in Montrose in March 2021, Rep. Lauren Boebert told the audience that they should urge county clerks to remove Dominion voting machines.
The process was longer and more arduous than she and her staff first expected — they knew it wouldn’t be a cakewalk, but “we didn’t know that it would be the volume of work that it was,” Guynes said.
Voter turnout was extremely high in the 2020 presidential election: 88 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Just one year later, less than half of the eligible electorate cast ballots in the November election.
The trickiest part of the recount was all of the ballots that had to be double-checked by election judges, which is called adjudicating.
“Of the ballots that are questionable — the voter didn’t read the instructions or they did something kind of unusual to change their mind — then that’s where the election judges have to come in and look at voter intent,” Guynes explained.
The adjudicators are not affiliated with either company, but are Montrose County citizens. They were paid while working during the 2020 election, but volunteered their time for this audit, Guynes said.
Montrose County has contracted with Dominion Voting Systems since 2018. The county has maintained an annual contract, but Guynes switching to Clear Ballot would be a “huge waste of taxpayer dollars” to fully replace the proprietary Dominion equipment.
Guynes also said that she likely will not be performing another comparative audit with Clear Ballot with future elections: she said that she and her staff have been confident in Dominion’s systems, which have now been audited by Clear Ballot.
She hoped that the results of the audit would alleviate lingering concerns about local election integrity, but she’s realized that a vocal minority will remain skeptical despite all of the evidence to the contrary.
“Nothing I can say is going to change their mind,” Guynes said.
Still, Guynes hopes that the majority of people in Montrose will conclude that the audit went well. She added that most of the people who have come in and observed the election process walk away with their questions settled, but others leave with the same mindset they came with.
“They talk to our election judges and the staff and we answer their questions. For by far the majority of the people, their answers and concerns are resolved and they’re satisfied,” Guynes said. “But I’ve learned that no matter what, some are not.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.