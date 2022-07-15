Clemsen Roberts departs as Delta-Montrose Electric Association CEO

Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s CEO has resigned, the power cooperative’s board president confirmed.
Alyssa Clemsen Roberts had been on the job as top executive since Aug. 23, 2021, with a starting annual salary of $290,000.
“Alyssa has an opportunity to serve another co-op on the East Coast, closer to her family,” DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez said Friday, July 15.
Clemsen Roberts did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
“Overall, we’re happy with what Alyssa has done for us at DMEA. It’s been a tough year. We’ve had issues pop up, but she’s helped us through them,” Martinez said. “We are in a better position today. We wish her the best out East.”
Clemsen Roberts, a Navy veteran, came to Montrose from the Platte River Power Authority in Fort Collins, where she was the chief strategy officer. As CEO here, she was at the helm when a malicious cyberattack hit DMEA’s internal network last November.
“I remember receiving a phone call that Sunday morning. From that time, to when we built back up, her and I were in communication about everything going on and making sure we were continuing to serve our members and getting our organization running again. Alyssa stepped up and did a great job,” Martinez said.
About 90% of the internal network’s function was compromised, as were the data and phone systems, which affected functions such as electronic bill-pay options and caused problems in the billing system.
The power grid was said to be unaffected.
In wake of the attack, DMEA built up security protocols, policies and practices. Earlier this week, the co-op announced the hire of Bob Farmer as chief information officer to oversee network security.
DMEA has not said how it ultimately regained control of its network from the hackers, but at the annual meeting last month, Clemsen Roberts said information had been turned over to federal, state and local authorities.
Friday, Martinez also praised Clemsen Roberts for helping revive the Garnet Mesa solar project application in Delta County. The project is a collaboration between DMEA, its power wholesaler Guzman Energy and Citra Power.
After Delta County commissioners denied the first application for a special use permit for the solar farm, the team started devising an agri-voltaic approach to combine solar generation with livestock grazing.
DMEA will soon be launching the first steps of hiring a new CEO. Martinez said an executive committee will be meeting Tuesday to establish the interim CEO post, as well as strategies for a national search.
The search could be conducted by an internal team, as it was with Clemsen Roberts, but the board is this time also considering a search firm with experience in the power industry, he said.
The process of replacing Clemsen Roberts will also include salary comparisons to establish a starting pay range.
“These types of things can take up to 90 days, then once we hire someone and make an offer, they have to notify wherever they are. It will take a little bit of time here,” Martinez said.
He thanked DMEA employees for helping the cooperative weather the challenges of the past few years.
“The board is cognizant of that. We want to make sure we get someone in place to lead the co-op and continue the great things we’re doing with the Elevate (fiber and internet subsidiary) build-out and keeping rates as stable as we can,” Martinez said.
“I applaud the efforts of staff for going through some of these challenges that we have gone through.”