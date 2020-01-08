Montrose County voters should have confidence in the security of the upcoming elections, Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said, just days after the presidential primary ballot content was provided to Colorado clerks.
The state is considered a leader in cybersecurity for elections. It allows mail-in ballots, as well as in-person voting on secure machines, with a paper print out, plus risk-limiting audits are conducted. Anyone handling ballots, such as election judges, undergoes a background check.
“There are people that think that all of our voting machines are connected to the internet, or to wireless networks or each other, and the votes are sent to Denver and come back changed, but they’re not connected to any internet,” Guynes said, but that is not what happens.
Signature verification machines are in a secured room, inaccessible to the public without an escort; the tally equipment is also located in a secured room. The signature verification machines are connected to SCORE — the Statewide Colorado Registration and Election system, a database of voter signatures, which is connected to an internal server encased in the secured room.
The state uses encrypted thumb drives that automatically erase when they are removed from equipment; these cannot then be placed into another computer for a second go at voting, Guynes said.
“Every year, they implement something that has furthered secured the elections process. On the electronic equipment we have encased in that room, that’s where we build our ballot,” she said. “It’s very secure.”
For those who vote on electronic equipment, a paper readout is generated for their review. If something is wrong, the voter can inform an election judge, who will cancel the ballot out, and the elector can re-vote.
Such safeguards, with the risk-limiting audits performed after elections, mean “there’s an absolute paper trail for everything,” said Guynes.
Additionally, the machines are secured with tamper-evident seals.
Clerks and staff undergo cyber training each year; 2020’s is expected to take place later this month.
“We have to go through a series of cyber training through the Secretary of State’s office. Then the county has us train,” Guynes said, noting spam as a particular concern. “Our county is very diligent about that kind of training.”
Each Monday, she is part of a statewide conference call on elections and security and the week of Jan. 20, she will send two staffers to a statewide conference.
“I’m very impressed by Colorado’s election process. My favorite part is the signature verification part. I like how the voting machines are secured,” Guynes said.
“I’m absolutely confident they can’t be infiltrated.”
The state’s ballot content for the presidential primary hit the clerk’s office on Jan. 3.
On the March 3 primary, registered Democrats will choose from 17 potential nominees. On Colorado’s ballot are: Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Roque De La Fuente III, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Deval Patrick, Michael Bloomberg, Robby Wells, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Rita Krichevsky and John Delaney.
Colorado Republicans select from six potential nominees: President Donald Trump, Matthew John Matern, Robert Ardini, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld and Zoltan Istvan.
Unaffiliated voters will receive both ballots, but can only vote one of them — not both.
Ballots are to be mailed out starting Jan. 17 to overseas and military voters and on Feb. 10 to other electors.
