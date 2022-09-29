Clerk finds hand counting more prone to error; reiterates security of current system

Poll workers count ballots in the 2021 election. Montrose County uses machine tabulation as required by the state, with no plans to add an optional hand-count. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

As she readies for the 2022 midterm elections, the Montrose County clerk and recorder is not looking at hand-counting ballots anytime soon — it is an additional expense to taxpayers, for results that are provably prone to human error, Tressa Guynes, the clerk, said.

“We paid $20,000 to have Clear Ballot come in and completely rerun and re-tabulate the General Election in 2020, which was our biggest election ever. The tabulation results lined up with Dominion,” Guynes said, referring to the county’s voting equipment vendor.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

