As she readies for the 2022 midterm elections, the Montrose County clerk and recorder is not looking at hand-counting ballots anytime soon — it is an additional expense to taxpayers, for results that are provably prone to human error, Tressa Guynes, the clerk, said.
“We paid $20,000 to have Clear Ballot come in and completely rerun and re-tabulate the General Election in 2020, which was our biggest election ever. The tabulation results lined up with Dominion,” Guynes said, referring to the county’s voting equipment vendor.
Last year, in response to ongoing public concerns with the 2020 presidential election, Guynes contracted with Clear Ballot to conduct a re-tabulation of votes counted by Montrose County’s voting equipment and software, provided by Dominion. The comparative recount conducted through Clear Ballot affirmed the Dominion results with an audit ratio (the difference between Dominion and Clear Ballot’s counts) that was well below the 0.5% that would have required a review of the election.
The 2020 election also was subject to statutory audits, logic and accuracy testing and other safeguards.
“We never found any reason, for our largest election ever, we never found anything that’s not 100% accurate, as well as since then. There’s no evidence whatsoever of anything (fraudulent) that is alleged,” Guynes said.
State law requires counties with more than 1,000 residents to tabulate votes electronically; counties may still opt for an additional hand-count, but bear the expense.
A state bill introduced in March would have required counties to count ballots by hand and complete the count and canvassing 24 hours after polls closed. That bill also would have required most people to vote in person on Election Day, eliminating universal mail ballot voting that has been in place in Colorado since 2013.
The bill was indefinitely postponed in committee, effectively killing it.
A hand-count is an added expense and an extraordinary effort for a county with a population the size of Montrose’s.
“We don’t plan to add in a hand-count,” Guynes said.
She detailed Montrose County’s logic and accuracy testing conducted last week in explaining why.
The LAT tests the voting systems, using representatives from the two major political parties. The clerk’s elections division also tests ballots — running about 100 this time, because the county test requires a test ballot to be voted for each candidate or issue.
The Democratic and Republican party representatives vote their test ballots, then use a hand-tally template to tote up the results.
Election judges then take the test ballots and vote them on a voting machine, printing out the voted ballots, just like someone voting in person in an actual election would.
The clerk’s election division scans the test ballots and the machine-voted ballots, then tallies these by machine, comparing the counts to hand-counted votes.
Each party’s hand-counted votes were tested separately. The GOP’s hand-tally did not match the machine results and when the testing board’s members looked into why, they found the hand-count had been miscalculated.
“It was the hand-count that was incorrect,” Guynes said.
The Democratic Party’s hand-tally fared no better and the testing board had to recount it. Further, the ballots the county staff had hand-counted were also miscounted.
“The testing board verified that all three sets of hand counts were incorrect. The machine was absolutely correct. We proved the hand-count is not reliable,” Guynes said.
“It wasn’t intentional. The people who hand-tallied, they have every desire and focus to hand-tally correctly, but when you have humans involved, they are going to make a mistake, most likely. In all three scenarios, human error made the mistake.”
There is little justification for incurring the additional expense of a hand-count, on top of the statutorily required counting method, Guynes indicated.
“It will be almost a miracle if it’s the same tally as a machine count, because of human error. Then you have to determine what the error was. That would be extremely difficult with thousands and thousands of ballots,” she said.
“That’s the county’s prerogative to spend taxpayer dollars to do that, but I don’t think there’s a county clerk at this time who thinks a hand-count is (worthwhile).”
Guynes remains concerned that people might distrust the elections process. “Where we might see evidence of people’s mistrust in the system is that they choose not to vote. My concern is not that if they vote it wouldn’t count, but that they would just choose ‘I don’t feel like my vote is going to count, so I’m not going to vote.’ That’s the concern,” she said.
Guynes also reassured voters that Colorado’s mail-ballot system is safe. Through it, eligible, registered, active electors who have already proved their identity through the registration process are mailed a ballot.
The voter can mark it and return it by mail — and must sign where designated on the back of the envelope. Voters can also return ballots in person to a secure drop-box, or drop if off inside a voter service information center. There, voters may also opt to vote in person instead, using a machine-generated or paper ballot.
When a ballot is received, the clerk’s office notes that the registered elector has returned a ballot (individual vote credit). The sealed envelope containing the ballot goes to a bipartisan election team, whose members compare the signature on it to the verified signature of the voter. If both members agree the signature matches up, the ballot goes forward for tabulation.
“That’s the gatekeeper right there. The signature has to match. They compare the signature in full and the date. Every bit of it has to match,” Guynes said.
If the signature is rejected, the ballot, still sealed in the envelope, goes to the clerk’s staff, who notify the elector to come in and verify the signature (curing).
“If it’s not your signature, we need to know,” Guynes said. If it is: “You have to cure the signature before we’ll count your vote.”
If a person’s signature is not cured before polls close on Election Day, the vote cannot be counted, even if it turns out that the signature was valid after all — just as a registered voter who arrives after polls close cannot vote, or like a mailed ballot arriving after polls close cannot be counted.
Ballot envelopes that electors say they did not sign are sent along to the district attorney’s office for possible voter fraud prosecution; Guynes said she’s unaware of any prosecutions for voter fraud in Montrose County in the time she has been in office.
Ballots for the 2022 election will start being mailed out the week of Oct. 17. The clerk’s office will open its voter service polling center upstairs in the historic county courthouse, 320 S. First St., starting Oct. 24, as well as a center on the West End.
The secure drop-off box at the base of the courthouse steps will also open at that time.
With the governor’s office up for election, along with state and federal offices, Guynes is expecting a comparatively robust turnout.
“I expect it to be high. We’re prepared for that,” she said.
The presidential election in 2020 generated a voter turnout rate of 84% in Montrose County and the 2018 gubernatorial election netted a 70% turnout rate. The 2016 presidential election saw a 79% voter turnout.
By contrast, this year’s municipal election saw a paltry 37% turnout.
“It’s typical that a presidential election is higher than a gubernatorial election, but that the gubernatorial is higher than the coordinated (local) election,” Guynes said.
Visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.govotecolorado.gov, to check or change voter registration.
