As the clock wound down to the final hours for Colorado’s ballot-curing period, questions persisted about the process.

The eight-day curing period allows clerks to receive overseas and military ballots so that they can be accurately counted in an election. The period also allows for ballot adjudication by a bipartisan team, when ballots are rejected because they are stained, torn, or otherwise unreadable, and for clerks to notify registered voters of signature discrepancies or missing signatures, so they can come in and verify their signature on ballot envelopes.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

