As the clock wound down to the final hours for Colorado’s ballot-curing period, questions persisted about the process.
The eight-day curing period allows clerks to receive overseas and military ballots so that they can be accurately counted in an election. The period also allows for ballot adjudication by a bipartisan team, when ballots are rejected because they are stained, torn, or otherwise unreadable, and for clerks to notify registered voters of signature discrepancies or missing signatures, so they can come in and verify their signature on ballot envelopes.
The curing period does not allow people who missed the deadline to vote to go ahead and cast a ballot. Also, military and overseas ballots have to have been received by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 16, which is also the deadline for any curing. The next day — today, Nov. 17 — clerks across the state will complete the count.
“We’ve been working on adrenaline and fielding so many questions about cure. People just don’t understand why we can’t call the race,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Curing ordinarily does not attract that much notice. But a narrow race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch has put the process under the microscope.
“With this particular race with the 3rd Congressional District being so close it can’t be called, that’s what’s brought to light the eight-day cure process,” Guynes said. “There is extreme polarization, especially with that particular race. I think it’s elevated emotions and opinions. People are very anxious about wanting to know the outcome of that race.”
Available numbers in the CD3 race had not budged as of the Daily Press’ Wednesday deadline. They showed Frisch trailing Boebert, 160,918 to 162,040 votes. The percentage difference remained within the range that, by state law, would require a recount if the margin holds.
Boebert easily carried Montrose County, with almost 63% of the vote. She has a commanding lead in the more populous Mesa County, while in heavily populated Pueblo County, Frisch was ahead by 4,165 votes as of Wednesday.
“We’re going to count all the ballots that we have outstanding,” Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz said Wednesday, projecting the count would be complete by about 1 p.m. Thursday. He figured there are by now fewer than 1,000 ballots to be counted.
In the meantime, Ortiz had a message for some of those contacting voters: Stop bothering voters who were contacted to come cure their signatures. (The names of voters who have been contacted to verify a signature is public information that can be requested and campaigns have been known to do so.)
Ortiz said some of his county’s voters have contacted his office because they feel they are being harassed by the campaigns. One voter reported to him that she was called five times, texted four times, and contacted twice in person about her vote.
“I don’t want them to apologize,” Ortiz said. “I want them to stop it.”
With many similar complaints, Ortiz took to Twitter, stating: “I get these ballots waiting to be cured are important. Aggressively pursuing voters, being rude, and calling relatives. Voters have the right to cure their ballot. They also have the right to not cure. One young voter told me she will never vote again.”
Ortiz said many of those who complained said they were asked for whom they voted. “That makes people angry a lot of the time. A lot of people hold their vote to be sacred,” he said.
Mesa County’s elections director said last week that the county wouldn’t have updates until today, Nov. 17. There, Boebert had 41,527 to Frisch’s 30,348.
Montrose County will have its official results uploaded by the state’s Nov. 17 deadline. Guynes said her bipartisan team will be hard at it, addressing the final ballots from military and overseas voters — about 16, as of Wednesday afternoon — and adjudicating the 100 or so ballots left in the system, so the final, official results can be run.
They will finish “duplicating” ballots that were spoiled, torn, or otherwise could not be scanned. “Duplicating” refers to a bipartisan team of election judges transferring the exact information from a ballot onto a clean ballot that can be scanned and tallied as required. It does not mean a second, additional ballot is cast. The original ballot is also retained.
After the curing process comes a post-election, risk-limiting audit. The SOS’ office directs clerks in each county to pull random ballots. The clerks then bring in election judges with representatives from each party to compare the original voted ballot to how the voting machine recorded it.
