Clerk working to clarify information in wake of mass mailings, new ballot track system

The letter arrived via regular mail, the envelope stamped with “second notice” in red. The correspondence, from the Center for Voter Information, advised that according to publicly available records, someone at the recipient’s address might not be registered to vote. Included was a voter registration form and a postage-paid envelope addressed to the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s office.
The center is a nonprofit and the postage-paid envelope was correctly addressed to the clerk’s office, meaning that if it was mailed back, it would, in fact, go there.
The nonprofit is one of many entities mailing information to voters this contentious election season, though, and the flood of correspondence is sparking confusion, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
Her office is fielding multiple calls, particularly concerning the Colorado Secretary of State’s recent offering of the BallotTrax ballot tracking and messaging system, as well as a postcard from the U.S. Postal Service that is not entirely accurate when it comes to Colorado’s mail-in elections. The postcard prompted legal action by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
“It’s the presidential election (year). We expected crazy. We had no idea it was going to be like this,” Guynes said.
She said that although the entities mailing out various election information do not necessarily have ill intent, voters are receiving in some cases multiple mailings from multiple sources, some of which contain incorrect information.
Just this week, a Montrose voter reported to the clerk that he had received two blue postcards, one addressed to his first name and last name, and the other, to his middle name and last name.
This sort of situation arises because organizations are buying mailing lists — “there’s big money behind this,” said the clerk — based on public databases, which are not necessarily updated in a timely manner.
Guynes also received a call from a voter who reported she had received what looked like a ballot and envelope, with the clerk’s name on it, but which also contained the county’s old logo and incorrect information. Guynes said she was waiting to see that particular correspondence.
In yet another call, a voter reported being contacted by someone purporting to be from the Trump Administration, although that information could not be confirmed. The person told the voter he or she was being signed up to “hand count” the ballot after the election.
“I think I would ignore everything that comes in the mail and regard it as a solicitation, except for the ballot, obviously,” Guynes said.
“Any kind of postcard, any kind of solicitation whatsoever, they need to regard it as junk mail. If they have any question whatsoever, call our office or go to GoVoteColorado.gov,” she said.
People can check their voter registration, as well as related information at that site.
“Disregard junk mail. Go to GoVoteColorado.gov and check your current status,” Guynes reiterated.
Colorado has conducted elections by mail for several years, with multiple security steps in place and few confirmed instances of fraud.
Official ballots will begin being mailed out the week of Oct. 12. For those who wish to vote in person, or to drop their voted ballot off at the clerk’s office, machine voting will be available starting Oct. 19 at the historic Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St.
A secure and video-monitored ballot drop box is also available outside the courthouse, on the sidewalk at the foot of the steps.
The USPS postcard
The U.S. Postal Service recently mailed postcards to people in all 50 states. The information on the card tells electors to request a mail or absentee ballot at least 15 days before the election and to mail voted ones back no later than seven days before the election, so that they can arrive in time to be counted Nov. 3.
Guynes said that because the postcard directs people to request an absentee ballot, Coloradans may interpret it to mean that if they do not request a mail ballot, they won’t get one.
Additionally, clerks in Colorado suggest that people who are mailing their voted ballots back do so no later than eight days before the election, not seven.
Again, Colorado’s registered voters can expect to receive their ballots starting the week of Oct. 12 and do not need to make a request to the clerk’s office.
Guynes reminds voters to affix sufficient postage if mailing the ballot back and to mail it no later than Oct. 26.
She strongly recommends hand-delivering voted ballots to the secure drop box, or, starting Oct. 19, the depository that will be inside the voter service information center (in Montrose, 320 S. First St, upstairs).
“The post office did a national mail-out. They came out with what they thought was the most generic verbiage. What they should have done was contact each secretary of state, or the regional contact from the post office (to check the language),” Guynes said.
“I didn’t have a problem with it, but I can see where people are having a hangup with interpretation.”
Griswold took a dimmer view of the national pre-election mailer. She filed suit last week against the USPS after it would not commit to delaying or not sending the mailer in Colorado.
Griswold in a statement said her intent was to help shield residents from “this misinformation” and to reduce unnecessary confusion during an important election that is being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guynes has also seen instances in which people who have received the USPS postcard have marked it up and mailed it to her, thinking that is how to request a ballot. That is because of the card’s design, which instead of bullet points, used small boxes that made people think they were there to be checked off — that was a bad design, Guynes said.
BallotTrax
BallotTrax is a ballot-tracking and messaging system that is now being made available to voters in all counties.
Previously, the system was used in 12 counties and it will continue as normal in them, a news release said. This election, voters in all 64 counties can receive notifications by phone, email or text about their ballot status, from the time it is mailed out, to the time when the voted ballot is received and accepted for counting.
Voters in Montrose and other counties whose registration information included an email address have begun receiving notifications that they have been enrolled in the service.
Voters who don’t receive an auto-enroll notice can sign up at http://colorado.ballottrax.net. They can opt out at any time.
“I’m happy to announce that for the first time, every Colorado voter will have access to ballot tracking, to be able to see when ballots are sent to when they are processed,” said Griswold. “This new program is one of the many ways that Colorado continually innovates to ensure our elections are the best in the nation.”
Guynes said BallotTrax so far has not appeared to help Montrose County voters. Those with email addresses associated with their voter registration may not have been expecting the SOS officer’s e-blast about their automatic enrollment — which directs questions to the clerk and recorder’s email address.
“People don’t understand what it is. They don’t think it’s legitimate. And we’re getting (critical) emails,” Guynes said.
Her office’s standard reply explains the BallotTrax system and that the e-blast originated from the SOS office.
“For the most part, with the mail (information), people are calling just confused,” Guynes said. “The email, they’re mad.”
Colorado’s system is secureWhen it comes to the mailings, it is hard to determine the intent behind them — that intent may be as innocuous as simply encouraging people to register to vote, and cast a ballot, the clerk said.
But they are causing some people to distrust the system, she said.
“What it’s doing is making people not want to vote with their mail ballot. That’s the general consensus of the replies we’re getting,” Guynes said.
“The state of Colorado has an exemplary process. Our system is gold standard. People are getting all kinds of mail. It is not an indication that our system is failing,” she added.
“It’s just outside forces, good or bad, that may be trying to persuade people to vote for a particular party, or against a particular party. The bottom line is, it’s not going to affect the outcome of the election. Our system is still the gold standard.”
