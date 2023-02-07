Clerk's office upgrades camera system for new election security law

A new state law prompted a pricey upgrade for the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which now must permanently store security footage from its elections division.
The county recently approved almost $100,000 — $99,510 — for a new camera system and Cloud hosting, so that the office can comply with Senate Bill 22-153. A state grant of $18,000 will offset some of the costs.
Upgrades are also taking place as part of the clerk’s office transitioning from the historic courthouse to the former county administration building next door.
“First of all, we’re moving to another building when it’s renovated, so we have to install an entirely new camera system for the entire clerk’s office,” Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
The new system is for all business at the clerk’s office, but the elections division has to permanently store all security footage.
Previously, clerks’ offices were required to permanently maintain the footage from 60 days prior to an election and 30 days after. Clerks were required to keep the hard drives after an election for 25 months and then could re-use them.
“We are (now) basically having to separate out those two areas in one building. One will be registration, clerk and recorder and entry areas, and then the other new system they’re installing requires a higher level of camera that is a lot more expensive, and 24/7, 365-day storage, which is the most expensive piece of it all,” Guynes said.
“It (some of the cost) is an annual fee, because what kind of a database can store that? We’re required to keep that (footage). The only option is to go with a vendor who can host that and store it on the Cloud.”
The annual fee would run about $50,000, by her estimates: “It’s enormously expensive.”
The new law, the Colorado Election Security Act, becomes effective in June. It requires continuous video surveillance of all voting system components all year and also bars unauthorized imaging of voting equipment. Tampering with voting equipment becomes a felony, as do authorized access to or facilitating such access to voting machines and knowingly publishing system passwords online.
Other provisions pertain to whistleblower protections for those who report violations; bans from serving as a designated election official those who have been convicted of an elections offense in Colorado, as well as anyone convicted of sedition, treason, insurrection, treason or conspiracy to overthrow the government.
The act also created a $1 million grant program for counties who need to upgrade their security.
Montrose County’s $18,000 allocation of that grant was based on county size, Guynes said, adding that she will be applying for the second round of funding available.
“We always have our cameras on anyway. It becomes a balance of expenses versus what is reasonable to taxpayers, versus what is appropriate business practice,” she said.
“We never turned our cameras off, but prior to this bill, we were required to start videoing and capturing for permanent storage 60 days before and 30 days after (an election), which we’ve always done. That’s a reasonable cost.”
It is possible to maintain such storage on hard drives, she said.
“We never turned our cameras off, even though it wasn’t illegal to turn the cameras off outside the election period,” Guynes said, adding that, outside of the mandated storage period, the office did not permanently store what it recorded; just what was required to be permanently stored at the time.
The new requirement greatly increases the costs of capturing and storing the recordings, she said.
The $99,501 cost being paid to TechnologyWest is for the entire new system and build-out, not just the recording/storage provisions, but most of it arises from the new law, Guynes said.
The cost, not the storage provision itself, was the issue for her; she said it is good business practice to record and store.
“There shouldn’t need to be a law passed that tells clerks to do the right thing. We should do things because they’re the right thing to do,” she said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
