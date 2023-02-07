Clerk's office upgrades camera system for new election security law

The clerk and recorder's office is contracting with a vendor for Cloud-hosting services in order to comply with a new elections security law. (MDP/file photo)

A new state law prompted a pricey upgrade for the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which now must permanently store security footage from its elections division.

The county recently approved almost $100,000 — $99,510 — for a new camera system and Cloud hosting, so that the office can comply with Senate Bill 22-153. A state grant of $18,000 will offset some of the costs.



