Roughly a century after Italian armies drilled iron rungs into cliff faces to efficiently move troops through treacherous mountain terrain — via ferratas, or “the iron way,” — the ferratas have spread across the world, including to the Western Slope.

“We’re really fortunate to have so many via ferratas so close,” said Basecamp Ouray Owner Logan Tyler. “This area is developing into a via ferrata capital.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?