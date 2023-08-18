Roughly a century after Italian armies drilled iron rungs into cliff faces to efficiently move troops through treacherous mountain terrain — via ferratas, or “the iron way,” — the ferratas have spread across the world, including to the Western Slope.
“We’re really fortunate to have so many via ferratas so close,” said Basecamp Ouray Owner Logan Tyler. “This area is developing into a via ferrata capital.”
While many American adventurers and localities only caught on to the trend recently, these trails that are effectively a cross between hiking and rock climbing have been popular in Europe for years. And for good reason– the carefully-engineered routes provide incredible views while being accessible to most people with an average fitness level.
The courses usually follow a set of cables, which climbers remain attached to with the help of specially-designed gear.
And around here, they can actually be a fairly affordable attraction — and we don’t often use the word “free” in the same sentence as “Telluride” or “Ouray.”
But the two mountain municipalities boast four via ferrata routes between them, and three of them are open to the general public. However, climbers still need to rent or own the proper gear to complete them safely.
This is a requirement on the Ouray Via Ferrata, and while rangers don’t guard the Telluride route, a helmet, harness and shock-absorbing via ferrata lanyard are still essentials. Climbers should also wear sturdy shoes and watch the weather report — some routes don’t have bailout options, and getting stuck in a storm could be scary at best and dangerous at worst.
We also recommend renting or buying a pair of fingerless gloves — your hands will thank you.
Some routes and climbers require a guide service, though much of the general public can complete most routes safely on their own.
Todd Rutledge, director and guide for Telluride-based Mountain Trip, explained guides can help guests feel more secure, enable smaller climbers to do routes safely and belay people when needed. On the Gold Mountain Via Ferrata in Ouray, they’re also a requirement to hit the trail.
Tyler recommended people without previous climbing experience travel with a guide as well, and said Basecamp only rents to those who have worn a harness before and have some sort of experience.
We chatted with Rutledge and Tyler about what to expect from each local route, how long it will take and who should give it a try. Now all that’s left is to stop by the shops for a guide or rental, throw some water in your bag and get climbing.
Ouray Via Ferrata
Winding through the Ucompahgre Gorge, the Ouray Via Ferrata comprises two different routes climbers can take from the same starting point– though Rutledge recommends those without rock climbing experience try the downstream route first.
“It's a pretty powerful sensory experience,” he said of the course. “You've got crashing water reverberating off the walls of the gorge. It's a neat setting.”
The free course is set up on land owned by the city, and was organized by the nonprofit Friends of the Ouray Via Ferrata. It’s accessible from a roughly ¾ mile hiking trail off Camp Bird Road, and the entrance to the climb is staffed by rangers who will make sure climbers have appropriate gear.
Rentals are available in the city from Basecamp and San Juan Mountain Guides, and a full kit including the helmet, harness and lanyard costs around $45. If you’re looking to buy gear instead, Ouray Mountain Sports has what you need.
The routes are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and starting this year certain climbers are required to hire a guide service — specifically those who weigh under 90 pounds or over 265 pounds. That’s because these are manufacturer’s guidelines for lanyard usage, and weighing too much or too little can cause issues triggering the lanyards’ shock-absorbing mechanisms. Climbers outside of this range must be belayed on certain parts of the route, which the via ferrata has decided must be done by an approved guide service. Currently, seven companies are authorized to guide on the route, according to its website.
Rutledge said climbers must also be able to reach 62 inches, or be accompanied by a guide, to complete the trail. Services can start upwards of $150 per person for a group of five (Basecamp) or $180 per person as part of an open tour (Mountain Trip). Private tours and smaller groups are more expensive.
To learn more about the Ouray Via Ferrata or donate to help keep it free, visit https://ourayviaferrata.org.
Downstream route
The Ouray Via Ferrata’s first route opened in 2020, and covers just less than a mile of terrain within the gorge. Climbers can expect lots of ups and downs, and two suspension bridge features.
Rutledge believes most people with an average fitness level can complete the route, and said it usually takes three to four hours, though some people may certainly get through it quicker.
The route switches between rungs drilled into the side of the gorge and some walking on narrow trails, and is cabled the whole way. Three bail-out points also allow climbers to ditch the route early in the case of an emergency– or a dinner reservation.
Upstream route
The newest addition to the Ouray course, the Upstream Route opened last year and doesn’t cover quite as much territory as its neighbor — though Rutledge said the increased difficulty means it still takes between two and three hours to complete.
“You have to move more deliberately,” he said.
Features include ladders, bridges, climbs and downclimbs and a “leap of faith” across the gorge, though climbers are still attached to the cables at all times.
Rutledge said most users should try the downstream route first, though people with rock climbing experience likely won’t struggle with the more difficult course. This one doesn’t have as many iron rungs, and often requires climbers to use the rock as they make their way through the course.
There is one bailout point climbers can use to leave the trail early.
Gold Mountain Via Ferrata
Located just north of Ouray at the Gold Mountain Ranch, this via ferrata on private property is unique for a few reasons and takes climbers through a one-of-a-kind tour of Ouray history.
The course was spearheaded by Tyler, who approached the ranch after helping construct the Ouray Via Ferrata’s original route.
As it’s on private property, only Basecamp can guide the course, and it’s an all-inclusive experience, including a gear rental and shuttle to and from the shop at 630 Main St., in Ouray.
The route offers more of a climb than its cousins on the Western Slope, and climbers ultimately gain around 1,200 vertical feet. Twelve unique pitches make up the route, joined by traverses to make up the nearly 1,000-rung course.
Each pitch has a name related to local mining history, while Tyler said the whole route offers sweeping views of Ouray and the Uncompahgre Valley.
“You get these amazing, breathtaking views throughout the course,” he said.
The route begins with a long, 100-foot climb up carefully-placed rungs, which Tyler said is intended to make sure adventurers can handle the via ferrata before they get too far. He explained the course was uniquely formatted with rungs placed in different positions, almost like a traditional rock climbing route.
“We were trying to create the same flow climbers get when they are climbing a really good climbing route,” he said.
The trail winds through the remnants of the Memphis Mine, and offers a peek into the 1800s as climbers traverse through mine transport portals and what’s left of an old blacksmith shop.
It’s only offered as a tour, and guides offer mining history, geographical education and local recommendations along with providing additional safety to climbers and taking dozens of photos.
While the route involves plenty of vertical, Tyler stressed: “It’s very much a family-friendly experience.” He’s seen adventurers between the ages of 7 and 83 successfully complete the route, which also includes special features like the “Bridge of Heaven” which spans over 270 feet across the valley.
The tour ends at a summer kitchen atop the mountain, with a countertop and grill where special events can be held. For an extra $15, guests can have a hamburger from Ouray’s Maggie’s Kitchen waiting for them at the top, before a shuttle comes to bring the group back to Basecamp.
Tyler hopes to expand the course in the future, and Basecamp and Mountain Trip are working together toward offering a “Triple Crown”-type experience that will allow guests to explore all of the area via ferratas.
For more information or to book a tour of the Gold Mountain route, visit basecampouray.com.
Telluride Via Ferrata
The over two-mile Telluride trail was among the last visions of veteran climber and builder Chuck Kroger, who died soon after creating it.
Unlike the courses in Ouray, the route is not entirely cabled and follows a ledge system at the base of Ajax Peak overlooking the floor of the valley. At some points, hikers simply traverse the trail, while cables and iron rungs pick up when the ledge gets too narrow.
About 1,600 feet of the route are cabled, though Rutledge noted there is serious exposure throughout the trail, including in some spots that are uncabled.
Overall, he said, the route is not as physically strenuous as those in Ouray — but, a fall at some points would be catastrophic, and guests generally find the route scarier due to the exposure. He said most places where a fall would be horrible are cabled, but not all.
However, he pointed out there’s only been two deaths on the route, one being a heart attack and the other caused when a climber voluntarily unclipped from the cables.
“The vast majority of people absolutely can do it safely,” Rutledge said.
He noted guides have tools in their arsenal they can use to help calm down nervous climbers and provide extra security, and may be a good option for those with a fear of heights.
Telluride’s route is free too, and unmanaged by rangers. It’s stewarded by the Telluride Mountain Club, which gets proceeds from each trip local guide services take on the route.
The Mountain Club website does not provide a list of approved guides, but Mountain Trip is one organization that leads on the route. Trips start just under $200 per person, though private tours are costlier.
Rutledge noted that while rangers aren’t checking gear at the base of this route, climbers under 5 feet tall may not be able to reach all of the features. Families with kids shorter than this may want to hire a guide, he said, and he’s seen children as young as 7 complete the route.
While the trail itself is mostly flat, Rutledge explained the valley floor below keeps dropping, providing stunning views from up to 1,000 feet up.
And while no one is checking to make sure you have the correct gear, we’ll politely say this: be smart. There’s nowhere to rent in Telluride, but climbers can rent gear from Basecamp in Ouray, or buy from Jagged Edge Mountain Gear in Telluride.
To learn more, visit https://www.telluridemountainclub.org.