A jury has convicted the final defendant in a billing scheme that targeted the Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose office.
Matthew Cline was found guilty July 28 on six counts of wire fraud, according to U.S. District Court records. A sentencing date has not been set and his bond was continued.
Cline was indicted in 2021, accused of taking part with others in a fake billing scheme headed by Jared Newman. Newman has since been sentenced to 55 months in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of wire fraud and aiding/abetting. Newman’s brother was in 2021 sentenced to 15 months in prison and five others were sentenced to probation and/or home detention for their roles.
Cline was charged over payments he processed for Newman in 2016 and 2017, when Newman worked for WAPA.
Newman drew in others who worked at WAPA to create false invoices and collect payment for goods and services that were not provided, telling them they could make money by processing government credit card payments using a business bank account.
According to his indictment, Cline created two LLCs for that purpose. Through the scheme, Newman siphoned more than $800,000 in taxpayer money (WAPA is part of the U.S. Department of Energy), and collecting the bulk of that as “kickbacks” from his co-conspirators.
Cline denied the indictment’s charges and went to trial after the court denied his motion to dismiss. Court records also showed Cline unsuccessfully moved for acquittal during the trial.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
