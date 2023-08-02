A jury has convicted the final defendant in a billing scheme that targeted the Western Area Power Authority’s Montrose office.

Matthew Cline was found guilty July 28 on six counts of wire fraud, according to U.S. District Court records. A sentencing date has not been set and his bond was continued.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

