From deft puzzle-solving, to magic acts, juggling and dance, local youths showcased their talents for the whole community on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The fifth-annual Montrose’s Got Talent finals ended with A Time to Dance Cloggers claiming top honors.
Auditions for the annual Montrose’s Got Talent were held on Jan. 24. The top 20 slots then competed at the finals, hosted at the Pavilion Saturday. The show featured students, who ranged from elementary to high school levels and coming from as far as Ouray, showing off their well-practiced skills.
“This has grown over the years so that really the acts are getting better,” said Stephen Schiell, past MCSD superintendent and emcee for all five years of Montrose’s Got Talent. Schiell also said this year’s show is a bit bigger than recent years, with last year having about 17 acts and the previous year approximately 15 participants.
The show takes after the famous television series America’s Got Talent. Just as with that franchise, the acts of this show perform in front of three judges. This year’s judges were Kathy Murdoch of Magic Circle Players, John Anders from The Anders Brothers Band, and Kelly Thompson, Director of Music Ministries at the United Methodist Church.
Similar to America’s Got Talent, the top acts of Montrose’s Got Talent are awarded prize money. First place received $1,000 with second place winning $500, third place receiving $250, fourth $150, and fifth place winning $100.
This year’s acts all shone, with the judges deliberating over who would make it to the top five for more than 20 minutes. The top five acts were able to give one more performance before the final decisions were made.
In fifth place was the Ka’re Dance Group, which included young members Zoe Archer, Emely Contreras, and Enelee Erines performing traditional Latin dance routines.
Fourth place went to singer Kayla Braaten who performed songs from “Phantom of the Opera” as well as “Tangled” with third going to magician Mason Michael, who stunned the crowd with his card tricks.
Second place was awarded to The Waxler Brothers, Zeke and Nathaniel Waxler, who wowed the audience with their comedy and juggling act.
Ultimate champs A Time to Dance Cloggers clogged their way through both rounds while the audience cheered them on. Members of the group, Maya Blake, Devynn Fritz, Sami Hampton, Thomas Hampton, Peyton Hess, Abby Joy Gerhard, and Caylie Velasquez were ecstatic to see their hard work pay off.
“We were just able to bring each other together,” said Blake, who wasn’t able to perform with the group Saturday but explained to the press that the dancer who filled in for her, Abby Joy Gerhard, learned the dance in a single day.
“Over the years, the talent, the different acts, have been incredible,” said Schiell.
The Montrose’s Got Talent Fundraiser Show is hosted by the Montrose Education Foundation, which also sponsors the Teacher of the Year Program as well as the Impact Award. The Impact Award gives $10,000 to a teacher of the district with an innovative project for our students. Past recipients of the Impact Award include Meghan Waschbusch for enhancing Centennial Middle School’s STEM program in 2016.