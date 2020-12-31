Editor’s note: This is part of a series in which the Montrose Daily Press will recap the top stories of 2020. The stories will run this week, concluding New Year’s Day.
Educators and students adapted to the new learning environments that continuously evolved throughout 2020 as COVID-19 safety precautions changed.
Despite only months left in the 2019-2020 academic spring semester, Montrose County School District educators transitioned to remote learning. After transitioning to distance learning for a few weeks, Gov. Jared Polis announced an extension of school closures through April 30. The closure was previously set to expire on April 17 after it went into effect on March 23.
MCSD developed a remote learning plan and released phase 2 in early April, detailing what coursework would look like once students returned from spring break. Elementary students completed learning packets and students in grades six through 12 learned through Google Classroom. Teachers utilized Zoom and YouTube as platforms to stay connected with their students throughout the school year.
The pandemic also illustrated the saying that it takes a village to raise a child as several local internet providers offered special promotions to staff and students who did not already have subscriptions and resided within the service areas.
As the school year came to an end, MCSD adapted the graduation ceremonies to a drive-thru format for Montrose and Olathe seniors. Recognizing the important milestone of every year in education that culminates for seniors at high school graduation, the district invited the community to show their support by lining the streets along the routes as Olathe and Montrose seniors adorned in their caps and gowns made their way along the processional route to Corn Park and Montrose High School, respectively.
Montrose residents also created yard signs to honor the Montrose High School graduates. Sixty-four people pledged money through the Montrose Community Foundation for $1,582, and 26 people gave $1,005 through Facebook.
Celebrating the Class of 2020 was also one of the final festivities Superintendent Stephen Schiell participated in before retiring after 43 years in education.
While students enjoyed summer break, MCSD personnel were busy developing multiple plans for instruction this fall. James Pavlich, director of safety and security, and Jessica Beller, director of instructional services, informed the school board of the current COVID-19 forecast as well as three assumptions that would likely be a reality in August: COVID-19 will still be present in the valley whether in an equal or greater fashion than it is currently, the area will likely see periods of heightened transmission of the virus that will require school closures and in-person instruction will not look as it has in previous years.
Added to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic’s effects on education, the district also faced a budget shortfall, despite $30.7 billion in an Education Stabilization Fund of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) earmarked for school districts.
The school board approved a budget with 6% state revenue cuts in the amount of roughly $2.6 million over the previous fiscal year. The district’s Budget Stabilization Factor (Negative Factor) decreased funding by approximately $3.80 million (roughly $633.05 per student). The district’s per-pupil funding was $8,379 for the school year, an increase of $278 per pupil from 2018-19. The COVID-19 financial impact resulted in a Negative Factor increase to $7.85 million (roughly $1,314 per pupil) for the 2020-21 school year. Projections reflect a $350 per pupil decrease at $8,042 per pupil for 2020-21 compared to the $8,379 for the previous school year.
The district’s primary cost savings taken to off-set the revenue cuts from the state is $550,000 school and department discretionary spending reductions of 10%, $800,000 in compensation to be covered by the CARES Act grant for increased instructional hours from the spring to the fall and use of $1.1 million of fund balance, which required board approval.
The fall semester welcomed students back in cohorts at the middle and high school levels to reduce class sizes, allow for proper social distancing, keep students and staff safer and prevent massive school or an entire school district closure. Students alternated from in-person and distance learning weekly. In-person learning happened five days a week at the elementary level.
As part of the mitigation plan, staff and students went through a daily COVID-19 screening with a temperature check and symptoms screenings. The information was recorded into a district system for contact tracing.
Challenges arose throughout the fall semester as COVID-19 positives and contact tracing resulted in staff and student quarantines. One such challenge was filling those instructor positions with substitutes as the district saw a decrease in active substitute teachers across all grade levels.
“We’re probably about at 50% of our active subs from last year,” said Michelle Pottorff, director of human resources for MCSD.
Substitutes were also separated into cohorts this fall, which posed a challenge as substitutes were limited to teach at only one school. While the district’s active substitute numbers dropped from 240 substitutes during the 2019-20 school year to 125 substitutes, the district understands how substitute demographics are older, retired teachers who are at greater risk for COVID-19 due to their age or other health factors.
Another challenge the district faced this fall was mitigating the spread of the virus by keeping schools cleaned. Custodians were the frontline workers who adjusted their schedules to incorporate hourly cleanings.
Some time between 5 and 6 a.m. custodial staff arrived on a school campus. The daily routine begins with sanitizing their assigned areas ahead of students’ arrival. Once the school day begins, custodians will begin wiping down high-touch surfaces throughout the building, from door handles and the bathrooms to desks and hallways.
The afternoon staff arrives between 1 and 2:30 p.m., depending on the campus, and helps clean up the cafeterias after lunch before moving into the hallways, classrooms and bathrooms.
Despite the district’s efforts to implement mitigation strategies, COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers fluctuated throughout the fall semester, with several spikes in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff throughout November and December.
As of Dec. 30, MCSD’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated there were 14 confirmed cases (4 staff members and 10 students) between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 and 25 confirmed cases (9 staff members and 16 students) between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22. Since school started on Aug. 27, the district reports 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases (53 staff and 127 students). There are currently 59 people (6 staff members and 53 students) in quarantine as of Dec. 30.
Staff and students will return for the spring semester on Jan. 5, with instruction set up similar to the fall. Olathe Middle/High School will return to 100% in-person learning with all other secondary schools remaining in a hybrid setup. The district will work to increase in-person support for vulnerable student populations. Elementary schools will continue to operate 100% in-person. Distance learning will continue to be offered to students for the remainder of the academic year.
As with the fall semester, the instructional plan will remain fluid based on local and state trends and COVID-19 guidelines.
While the pandemic continues to impact education, MCSD staff remain dedicated to adapting the educational environment to meet the needs of students.
