Club 20 will host the return of our in-person fall conference and steak fry. This event has been a staple in western Colorado for decades and will take place on Sept. 7 and 8 at the Double Tree Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive, in Grand Junction.
The fall conference is a great place for members and guests to meet local, state, and federal elected and appointed officials and to hear presentations on the most pressing issues impacting western Colorado.
On Friday evening, Sept. 8, the Club 20 steak fry is hosted at Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, CO. It is the Western Slope event of the year, you will not want to miss it!
Thursday, Sept. 7, will feature presentations on several relevant topics impacting Western Colorado, including:
Past Executive Directors Panel Discussion: Remembering Club 20
Colorado Department of Transportation and Club 20 Efforts
U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper
What Rural Colorado Should be Seeing Soon and What to Expect in the Future
Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie
How Colorado has Changed Over the Years: State Demography Office
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert
What’s Next for Club 20?
You do not have to be a Club 20 member to attend. The event is open to the public and anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets by visiting www.club20.org or by calling 970-242-3264. Tickets are limited for the Friday evening steak fry.
