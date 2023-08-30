Club 20 will host the return of our in-person fall conference and steak fry. This event has been a staple in western Colorado for decades and will take place on Sept. 7 and 8 at the Double Tree Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive, in Grand Junction.  

The fall conference is a great place for members and guests to meet local, state, and federal elected and appointed officials and to hear presentations on the most pressing issues impacting western Colorado. 



