Club 20 is hosting its fall conference Friday and Saturday at Colorado Mesa University, Grand Junction.
This is an opportunity for members and guests to meet local, state and federal elected and appointed officials, as well as to learn about issues facing Western Colorado.
The Club 20 conference kicks off with a steak fry at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Cross Orchards Living History Museum, 3073 F Road, Grand Junction.
The meeting and presentations begin with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday at University Center, 1455 N. 12th St., Grand Junction). Slated to speak throughout the day are U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Commissioner of Insurance Michael Conway and Colorado Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Gibbs and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow. (Agenda is subject to change.)
Register in advance (required) by calling 970-242-3264.
