Local universities and colleges are making plans for students to return to campuses in the fall, while taking precautions to keep faculty and students safe amid the uncertainty of COVID-19.
At Colorado Mesa University’s Montrose and Grand Junction (CMU) and Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) in Delta, the administrations are working toward face-to-face instruction in the fall.
Throughout this ever-evolving pandemic, the CDHE is communicating guidelines for colleges and universities to abide by during the fall semester. On April 28, CDHE issued guidelines for instruction, permitting welding and auto shop courses that have to be held in person to continue with restrictions. CMU’s task force team and TCR’s administration are developing plans to best maximize in-person learning as allowed by safety standards.
Lisa Harris, TCR student services coordinator, said the TCR administration team is preparing for in-person instruction since that’s what faculty have success with and know best.
“Students have told us repeatedly about the value of our in-person courses with hands-on skills demonstrations,” Harris said.
CMU president Tim Foster said the Academic Adaption Task Force Team, led by Timothy Pinnow, CMU senior vice president for strategic initiatives, is learning from the spring to prepare for the fall.
“This team is taking what we learned from this spring to create a hybrid learning environment that will balance and harmonize the right mix of online learning with in-person instruction, depending on the trajectory of the pandemic this fall,” Foster said.
Instruction style.
Should the state’s and the Colorado Department of Higher Education's (CDHE) guidelines restrict traditional learning, the TCR and CMU teams are prepared to implement safety measures.
“COVID-19 may create situations where additional precautions and safety measures are necessary,” she said. “If this is the case, we will take the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of our staff, students, and clients.”
Harris said the administrative team created a contingency plan for learning, if necessary. Within the plan, they have identified avenues to deliver virtual instruction as well as hybrid instruction, including virtual and in-person learning.
“We have developed ideas for what a hybrid (limited campus presence) and virtually (complete shutdown of campus instruction) might look like,” Harris said.
She added, “As a team, we will work hard to be transparent and clear about the issues and decisions we are facing and to provide as timely of information as possible. We greatly appreciate everything that you all do — you make a tremendous difference in the lives of so many students and impact our community in a positive way.”
Foster noted how some courses lend themselves better than others to online learning. Still, he applauded the faculty's efforts to adapt the curriculum. In some areas, Foster said CMU and Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) have acquired a variance allowing in-person instruction, including the Post Academy.
Learning from summer semester.
As CMU offers online courses during the summer, Foster said during June and July the team will operationalize and implement new safety and adaptation measures to work through the issues before fall.
“We will be using social distancing guidelines found in the Mesa and Montrose county plans as well as the safer-at-home guidance issued by Colorado,” he said. “For example, our opening plan for the CMU Hamilton Recreation Center is adapting this guidance for a limited reopening of the facility next week. This cautious trial opening was approved by Mesa County Health after being reviewed by local medical officials.”
Following social distancing guidelines.
The university is also considering block scheduling courses as well as repurposing larger campus facilities like athletic facilities and outdoor spaces for instruction to practice safe social distancing. Final plans for instruction locations will be shared in the final operations plan in June. The CMU task force is also brainstorming ideas to recalibrate campus housing. More information will be outlined in the campus plans on Monday.
Prepare for COVID-19 tests.
Once students and faculty return to campus, testing, tracing and isolation protocols might be implemented. Foster said the Testing and Screening Team is communicating with area hospitals about protocols. There are two infectious disease specialists on the task force from two local hospitals advising the university on the plan.
Colleges and universities continue to monitor local, state and national restrictions, to guide their decisions.
