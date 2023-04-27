Come join the fun as Mavericks take on Mavericks in an exhibition game at Montrose High School. The Colorado Mesa University men’s soccer team is hosting its first Montrose Community Day on Saturday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m., and it's free for the whole family.

CMU President Emeritus Tim Foster will kick off the scrimmage with a coin toss, the Mavericks will compete and afterwards attendees can meet the players and enjoy food — which is free for the first 100 people.



