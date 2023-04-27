Come join the fun as Mavericks take on Mavericks in an exhibition game at Montrose High School. The Colorado Mesa University men’s soccer team is hosting its first Montrose Community Day on Saturday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m., and it's free for the whole family.
CMU President Emeritus Tim Foster will kick off the scrimmage with a coin toss, the Mavericks will compete and afterwards attendees can meet the players and enjoy food — which is free for the first 100 people.
"CMU men's soccer is thrilled to be hosting an exhibition match in Montrose to get to know the community better as well as meet our longtime supporters and new fans," said CMU head soccer coach Jon Fridal. "The student-athletes have been looking forward to this Community Day for a while and I hope the whole town comes out to enjoy the free fun."
CMU’s beloved mascot, Rowdy, will be in attendance and kids can participate in the halftime entertainment. CMU is proud to host this event in partnership with the Hispanic Affairs Project.
Those interested in attending the event who have questions can reach out to CMU Director of Montrose Campus Steve Metheny at smetheny@coloradomesa.edu or 970-249-7009.
