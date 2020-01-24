Since 2017, Gary Ratcliff has put various programs into place for Colorado Mesa University-Montrose, which have helped the college see more students come through its doors.
The CMU-Montrose director recently said the university has grown by 30 percent in the fall of 2019 since that same timeframe in 2017. In total, 320 students were enrolled this past year compared to 245 from 2017.
Ratcliff said this expansion comes down to new academic programs and facility upgrades, support from the City of Montrose and Montrose County and expanded services and increased visibility in the community.
Academic program and facility upgrades
Ratcliff said offering an associate's degree in nursing in addition to an existing bachelor’s degree program in the same field has helped the university see an uptick in enrollment.
Completely new programs have also helped get more students through the door, Ratcliff said.
The welding and machining classes, which started in 2018, have been key, allowing the college to expand its campus across Cascade Avenue.
The new programs are now in the Cascade Hall, the former Community Options building.
Support from city and county
Scholarships through the city and county have provided to help students in need of financial relief a chance to go to college, Ratcliff said.
He added two endowments have been key in that regard, the Montrose Success Fund Scholarship and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship.
The former of the two scholarships is for graduates from Montrose County School District high schools Montrose, Olathe and Peak Virtual academy. Ratcliff credited the city and county in helping establish this scholarship.
The latter endowment, the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship, or COSI, is through the state but was made possible for CMU-Montrose by a partnership with Montrose County over the last four years, Ratcliff said.
COSI is designed to support low-income students as it’s more based on financial need versus academic credentials.
“Having scholarship funding can create an important tipping point in whether a student decides ‘Should I get a college degree or not?’” Ratcliff said. “Students definitely think about how much debt do they want to occur to go to college.”
Expanded services and increased visibility
One big part of the increased visibility is the implementation of a career and college advisor at the MCSD high schools, Ratcliff said. However, students can go to this advisor for help in going to any college — not just CMU campuses, he added.
“Its whole rationale was just to increase the college-going rate in our community,” Ratcliff said.
Concurrent enrollment has been beneficial as well, Ratcliff said.
He said high school students can earn college credit through the university through a multitude of classes including welding, machining, nurse aid and computer technician.
“It creates a bridge for high school kids to have an easier transition in getting into college,” Ratcliff said. “It’s not an abrupt change.”
Summer camp programs, which started in 2018, for middle and high school students have been helpful too as CMU-Montrose had 24 such ones last year, said Ratcliff.
The college has also increased its visibility by being the site for local events. CMU-Montrose has been the home for the community lecture series and The Forum.
Ratcliff said additional promotion of the CMU Golden Scholars program has provided an avenue for residents over the age of 60 to audit classes.
Constants
What hasn’t changed at the Montrose campus is the enrollment rate by students’ gender, age-range and full-time-versus-part-time.
In fall 2019, 71 percent of students were female. Ratcliff credited this statistic to the aforementioned nursing courses, which are mostly female-led.
But, he added, this number may change in future years as the CMU-Montrose welding and machining classes, which typically have more male students, take off.
“I think if we add more technical trade programs, we’ll maybe see a change,” Ratcliff said.
Additionally, 62 percent of the students are under the age of 24 which means 38 percent are over 25 years old.
Finally, the full-time students make up 54 percent while the part-timers make up 46 percent.
Future
Ratcliff said he hopes to expand the welding and machining programs. Currently, they’re only offered at the entry-level, but, there is the possibility of adding more equipment in the near future, which would mean the program could offer more advanced courses.
“That will (allow) a student here in Montrose to take the most advanced programs,” he said.
More full-time instructors are also a goal for the university, said Ratcliff.
He added right now a good percentage of the teachers are part-timers. Though there have been ones that have taught at CMU-Montrose for years, Ratcliff said he hopes to have more stability in that regard.
“Sometimes with part-time instructors, if they have any changes in their life, it’s not like they have a strong commitment to remain as a part-time instructor,” he said.
Full-time educators will be most keen for the nursing department.
Ratcliff said this comes down to those majoring in the field having to take several science courses to graduate.
One change is to start offering classes in the middle of the day, Ratcliff said.
He said most of the courses start around 5-7 p.m., as this has helped students who work during the day have time to attend class.
But that timeframe hasn’t worked well for some. Ratcliff said, depending on their job, some students can’t sign up for those courses because they have to work during that period.
He added he would like to see the addition of another math section. For example, Algebra or Trigonometry, which would mean those courses are offered during different parts of the day.
“That’s something that is inevitable and what we need to do,” Ratcliff said. “We’re constantly evolving in doing that.
