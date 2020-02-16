CMU offering assistance to Russell Stover workers

Russell Stover employees facing the closure of their Montrose factory and store recently received some more local help, after Colorado Mesa University announced it will provide them free classes for a year.
CMU President Tim Foster said the university is offering employees the chance to retrain or pursue an academic degree at either the Grand Junction or Montrose campus or Western Colorado Community College. They’ll attend for the first year or two semesters at no cost.
“CMU believes in a Western Slope community that works together during times of challenge. This free tuition offer is an expression of that belief, and is a small way we can do our part to help,” Foster wrote in an open letter to Russell Stover workers.
“... I hope this tuition-free offer provides you additional options as you explore what is next for your life,” he added.
Russell Stover announced last month after 45 years it will cease operations here locally in March 2021. In a letter to employees, the company cited shifts in customer demand and more efficient plant operations. The candy factory will be consolidated with operations in Kansas and Texas, which is expected to be done March of next year. In the meantime, there will be no changes to pay and benefits included in current agreements.
“This extended transition allows you time to plan for your futures,” the letter says.
The company also asked employees to consider relocating to work at other plants and said if they do not, they will get help finding a new job through the state labor department.
When the plant closes next year, close to 400 locals will be out of work, unless they have relocated. The community loses their spending capacity, as well as the sales tax and personal property taxes Russell Stover generated. Meanwhile, city and other officials are pondering what might fill the cavernous factory building, which is about 330,000 square feet.
Foster said Russell Stover workers can earn 16-week technical certificates, two-year associate’s degrees, four-year bachelor’s degrees and several graduate degrees at CMU or Western Colorado Community College (WCCC). He also urged the employees to consider meeting with school staff to explore options and to see if CMU can help meet their goals.
Montrose Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head said the college, along with the Colorado Workforce Center, has created such an avenue to help retrain Russell Stover workers.
“That should help when we get further down the road,” she said.
In the coming weeks, CMU will partner with the Montrose Workforce Center and others to host information sessions at the Montrose campus, Foster said.
Russell Stover employees can call CMU-Montrose at 970-249-7009 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.