CMU President John Marshall announced the university's plan to cover tuition costs for students whose annual household income is $65,000 or less. From left, Grand Junction City Mayor Anna Stout, CMU Trustee Lori Buck, Marshall, Montrose Mayor Pro Tem David Reed, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis (Courtesy photo/CMU)
Students on the Western Slope will soon have a new option when pursuing higher education — a free ride at Colorado Mesa University.
This week, CMU officials announced that the school will be funding tuition costs for students whose households make less than $65,000 annually. While students will still need to afford other associated costs — such as buying textbooks, or cost-of-living expenditures — the university will cover the cost of enrollment.
“We’re pretty excited about it — it’s a big reach for us,” said CMU President John Marshall Thursday, shortly before formally announcing the initiative.
When considering college options, students can face a formidable list of obstacles. Marshall said that this effort arises from the desire to remove one such primary obstacle: finances.
“Cost is a huge anxiety point and can be a burden to a lot of folks,” he said.
Beginning next fall, CMU intends to cover tuition costs for any student meeting that $65,000-income threshold. It will do so by piecing together various funding sources — be it state, federal, institutional or philanthropic — depending on an individual student’s specific circumstances.
In some ways, for some students, this opportunity has always existed. Various pots of funding, such as federal Pell Grants, have long been combined with other sources of funding to cobble together the required tuition amount. But the work of coordinating such financial opportunities typically fell to the individual student.
With CMU’s new plan — referred to by school officials as “the CMU promise” — the school is presenting a straightforward proposition: meet the financial requirements and your tuition is covered.
“Let’s take the guesswork out of it,” Marshall said. [We’re] trying to make some of that complexity fade into the background.”
Colorado Mesa is based in Grand Junction, but also has satellite campuses, including one in Montrose. This tuition-covered deal applies to all campuses and to any student residing in the 22 counties that comprise Western Colorado.
Montrose Mayor Pro-Tem David Reed, who attended CMU’s announcement event Thursday, said that this new initiative will prove invaluable for Western Slope families.
“There are so many people that do not seek higher eduction because of the burden of the cost and this will be another door, another opportunity for those families to seek higher education,” Reed said.
Reed said he felt the opportunity would be especially advantageous to students residing near one of CMU’s campuses, such as those hailing from Montrose.
“I think it’s something that’s really important to Montrose and to the entire region here,” he said. “Our local kids will be able to remain in Montrose and pursue their dream of higher education without the burden of taking on debt.”
While younger students, those recent high school graduates, will undoubtedly be attracted to CMU’s tuition-free deal, President Marshall stressed that the offer extends to students at any point along their educational path — meaning adults wishing to return to school to pursue or complete a degree may now be able to do so tuition-free.
“Those working adults and students coming back to finish college — it’s exactly designed for them,” Marshall said. “My hope is this will be a significant new opportunity for everyone in Western Colorado.”
While this new initiative from CMU will be costly and require an intense level of strategic coordination from university staff working to piece together the totals of students’ tuition costs, Marshall said the initiative is not a short-term offer, but rather represents the university’s modus operandi going forward: “We don’t anticipate this being a limited time offer to put it in QVC parlance.”
“This is going to push us, but we feel pretty good,” Marshall said. “We think we’re going to be able to pull it off.”
