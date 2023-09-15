CMU's big deal — school offers to cover tuition for students making $65K or less

CMU President John Marshall announced the university's plan to cover tuition costs for students whose annual household income is $65,000 or less. From left, Grand Junction City Mayor Anna Stout, CMU Trustee Lori Buck, Marshall, Montrose Mayor Pro Tem David Reed, Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis (Courtesy photo/CMU)

Students on the Western Slope will soon have a new option when pursuing higher education — a free ride at Colorado Mesa University. 

This week, CMU officials announced that the school will be funding tuition costs for students whose households make less than $65,000 annually. While students will still need to afford other associated costs — such as buying textbooks, or cost-of-living expenditures — the university will cover the cost of enrollment. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?