Sol Sandoval has skin in the game when it comes to her campaign for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The grassroots activist and social worker is facing eight other Democratic candidates looking to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the November 2022 election.
Sandoval joined a crowd of blue last Saturday at the Montrose County Democrats' annual “True-Blue” BBQ; she was among a host of other candidates who spoke on their campaign to unseat the incumbent.
Sandoval said a representative should have a firsthand understanding of the issues people are facing on a day-to-day basis. The candidate grew up the daughter of Mexican immigrants. She recalled how growing up, she didn’t have individuals who looked like her filling community leadership positions.
Sandoval could potentially represent the Latino community who in Montrose populates 21% of the county, as well as the 3.8% of indigenous community members. As a bilingual Mexican-American and indigenous woman, Sandoval sees this representation as pivotal for any community at any scale.
“Even in places like a classroom, I just didn't have people with my same cultural background, people who spoke the same language that I spoke or just people in general who looked like me,” said Sandoval. “And so for me this feels like an opportunity to be able to inspire, motivate, engage and really demonstrate that need.”
Outside of cultural representation, the CO-D3 candidate hopes to provide representation for all people, whether that’s diving into the shortage of affordable childcare services and housing, providing equitable broadband access to everyone, or looking into the decline of access to higher education for lower income students.
“I can tell you that my focus is one of unity,” said Sandoval. “And one of the things that I feel we need to work on, not just in our state, but throughout our nation, is to make sure we're making an intentional effort to unify our district and our nation because we're so divided.”
The candidate added that she wants to maintain a positive focus on issues that impact all human beings, “not just Democrats or Republicans.”
Visits to the emergency room and pursuing a degree, for example, are experiences the first-generation candidate considers a luxury. As a mother, she has firsthand knowledge of how expensive daycare is, citing childcare in Pueblo for two children (ages 8 and older) as $200 a week for an hour and a half of care.
For many, these expensive options are the only options, though, which is a driving force for change in Sandoval’s platform.
“We need individuals [in office] who are impacted. We need parents, we need younger people and we need women.”
Sandoval’s campaign faces a possible crossroads, though. As a resident of Pueblo, the candidate currently falls in the 3rd District, but if proposed district map changes are approved in October, then Sandoval would reside in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.
Representatives are required to live in the district they represent, which means Sandoval could potentially shift her campaign to run against conservative incumbent Ken Buck, who represents the 4th District.
These unknowns are irrelevant to the candidate, who confirmed she would remain in Pueblo where she’s raising her family. Regardless of where she serves, Sandoval maintains that she can change and improve lives, including her own in the process.
“Why just focus on a portion of the district?” Sandoval said. “As a state and nation, we need individuals who care about these issues and are aligned with the people because when they’re speaking on a federal level, they’re votes impact the nation.”
The candidate wants to accomplish her goals by listening and being willing to meet people halfway. This, she said, is key to unifying.
Addressing inequities in all areas plays a significant role in the candidate’s platform. Sandoval regards the topic of broadband accessibility as a large component of inequity in rural communities.
“I really believe that every single child, every single member of this district, should have quality access to [broadband],” said Sandoval. “It's a basic need and children need internet access in the classroom. Especially right now with COVID, there are individuals who are using it to meet with their physicians to access prescriptions, things that are so important in keeping us all healthy and alive.”
With slower broadband access, students weren’t able to download assignments or access classes, the candidate said. Many parents weren’t knowledgeable about hotspots or didn’t have internet in their homes, so now the pandemic has presented a learning curve in technology for many lower income, immigrant families.
Most challenged, said Sandoval, were the monolingual parents tasked with helping their children with homework sent home in English, a problem many first generation children face.
The candidate argued that COVID “highlighted” several inequities such as these and wants to push for everyone to have equal access regardless of income level.
She specified that while on the surface it may appear everyone has equal access to resources, many low income parents reside in what is deemed as a higher income area 一 but in the most affordable area of the community.
These parents often work in service industries where they work in jobs such as hotels, construction or housekeeping to support their families, but the children aren’t able to afford the activities that come with living in the “wealthier area.”
Sandoval recalled her own upbringing in which her parents worked multiple jobs to provide her with a quality education, but didn’t have much money left over for anything else. She wants to see more schools offering accessible activities and resources so every child can remain involved without any barriers.
Additionally, Sandoval wants to see more investment in rural communities so more people can access opportunities such as pursuing a master’s degree or a PhD without a trail of devastating debt.
Providing children with educators who can speak their language and pronounce their name correctly is a pivotal step in helping students feel welcome in the classroom, the candidate remarked.
Sandoval concluded that she wants to see more diversity in Congress, ranging from mothers, people who have experienced low-income inequities and other issues Coloradans and Americans face every day.
“They're literally making decisions that impact other people's lives, so I feel the more diverse people we put in there, the more we'll be able to improve the current situation because if we keep doing the same thing, we can't expect a different outcome.”
