When Bonnie and Brian Watson started plans to open a coworking space in Telluride in late-2020, the venture was just the first step in an attempt to bolster the Western Slope’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
After opening the space in Telluride in January, the Watsons’ plans became bigger and bolder.
“When Bonnie and I opened the space in Telluride, we reached out to (Proximity) and said, ‘well, why don’t we just purchase the rest of the spaces?’”
In May, the Watsons purchased the space previously home to Proximity, a coworking space in Montrose founded in 2017, on May 1.
Since their purchase of the Montrose location, they’ve added three more former Proximity spaces — one in Ridgway and two in Grand Junction (Colorado Mesa University’s Innovation Center and another space downtown).
The Watsons’ mission? Have Alt Space Coworking, which they started in Telluride and rebranded the Proximity spaces to, serve as the largest brand of coworking spaces on the Western Slope.
“Bonnie and I really have a vision for the region and want to support entrepreneurs throughout the Western Slope,” Brian said. “We’ve been rebranding it and tying all the locations together.
“Alt Space exists to connect entrepreneurs, small businesses and remote workers to the tools, resources and people that they need in order to be successful. One thing that we’ve seen, especially during COVID, is that it’s really accelerated the ability for people to work in a distributed manner, so we’ve seen a lot of people relocating over to the Western Slope.”
As of Oct. 7, there are 317 active paying members across all five spaces, using Alt Space’s premium gigabit internet. Alt Space has around 3,000 community members who subscribe to the company’s newsletter, which promotes different events around the Western Slope that are entrepreneurially focused and shares regional success stories.
Alt Space Coworking has different membership levels ranging from daily drop-ins, which allows people to use the space for the day, to dedicated desk access, giving members their own exclusive desk with 24/7 access.
Other members with all-access travel can work out of the Montrose space in the morning, travel to Telluride in the afternoon to handle business ventures, settle in at the office in Telluride for the last few hours of the work day before making the trip back to Montrose.
“There’s just so many benefits of being able to show up to your desk and get to work and not worry about a lease,” said Lesley Hoops, a freelance graphic designer that works out of the Alt Space Montrose office. “...There’s nothing more convenient for freelancers or even people who work remotely for a bigger company.”
Hoops’ colleague Kelsey Doering is also a freelance graphic designer and the two are business partners, often contracted by the City of Montrose and local nonprofits while also serving as marketing directors for a nationwide oil and gas company.
They’ve seen the space evolve over the past four years, having been a part of it during the early Proximity days and now witnessing modern innovation through the direction of the Watsons. “It’s been kind of quiet over the last 18 months or so,” Hoops said. “It’s nice to have the (Watsons) in here because it’s reviving what we had before and bringing some new life into the space.”
Doering touted the space’s atmosphere, which encourages flexibility and curbs the traditional 9-5 work model.
Having others with similar expertise in the space — another benefit, Doering said — helps, too.
“Instead of it being like a competitive environment, it’s an incredibly great resource to have two more designers in the space because if we need a logo that they might have, and we don’t have, (we could use it) or we can collaborate on projects,” Doering said. “It’s a huge asset to be in this space with like-minded, creative people.”
Capitalizing on regionalism
The Watsons’ choice to purchase the rest of the coworking spaces wasn’t just a dart throw or Hail Mary — it was by design. (Bonnie already has a regional footprint, serving as managing director for the Telluride Venture Network, which supports new and growing businesses.)
They hope regionalism and collaboration between all four communities can help create partnerships, develop job opportunities or offer entrepreneurs a shot to maximize and execute their business plans.
“The pandemic really put in sharp focus that we’re so isolated in our communities and siloed with our resources,” Bonnie said. “In rural Colorado, none of us can survive unless we’re all working with each other in all of these communities. I think the pandemic really started — I mean we were already doing that but the inertia became greater.
“With our coworking spaces, because we have five of them across the Western Slope, if we can be job sharing, resource sharing from Telluride to Grand Junction, we can help solve some of the gaps in between we’ve experienced.”
That includes connecting areas like Grand Junction, where people feel there’s no capital and mentors, Brian said, and Telluride, which has mentors and capital, but little workforce.
“When you have these different communities that have different assets working together, it really helps raise the tide for everyone in the entire region,” Brian said. “That’s why regionalism and collaboration across the region is so important.”
Creating connections
One budding trend the Watsons have experienced since acquiring the spaces is a boon in drop-ins from out-of-state residents. Between Telluride and Ridgway, Alt Space Coworking has had over 100 drop-ins. That total includes people from Hawaii, Texas and Washington D.C., some of which are visiting the area and others that are finalizing plans to relocate.
“We believe that if we can connect people to really high quality jobs and good work, they’re going to be able to stay on the Western Slope longer,” Brian said. “That’s really important to us and we want to provide people with as many opportunities to live over here and do so with good jobs and doing work they’re proud of and excited about.”
That means serving in a sort of “connector role,” Brian said, by creating networking opportunities and pairing entrepreneurs and small business owners with job seekers. It’s all the more relevant, he said, as local businesses contend with staff shortages. Some businesses, like Crash Burger on Main Street, have placed signs asking customers to respect wait times due to limited staff.
Even the Watsons pivoted to a fully-automated co-working model, unable to fully staff Alt Space’s locations.
But the Watsons also value the benefits of remote work. They plan to discuss the topic during Alt Space’s grand opening ceremony, which is currently planned for January, and they’ve engaged with communities outside of the Western Slope on coworking spaces and the value of remote opportunities.
“We’re seeing more remote employees move to the Western Slope and using our coworking spaces,” Brian said. “We’re big advocates of remote work and think that it does give individuals that are living in these communities an incredible opportunity to find really good work.”
The Watsons are also in partnership with the City of Montrose, which provides fiber for the Montrose space, and Region 10, a sponsor that supplies small business resources or capital.
The partnerships are all in an effort to encourage local entrepreneurs and recruit people in the workforce to the area.
“Our biggest goal is to get people back together and start to create critical mass again,” Bonnie said. “I feel like a broken record when I say this, but we lost so much momentum in so many places during the pandemic, and we would like to start these in-person gatherings again across the region because they’re really our most valuable asset and most valuable thing that we can provide to our communities.”
