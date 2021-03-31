During a year where hardships grew exponentially during the pandemic, generosity and compassion won by a landslide.
The annual Cobble Creek Angel Tree (CCAT) project, which provides an entire Christmas experience
for Montrose area children, exceeded expectations despite the obstacles standing in their way.
The Montrose community residents and businesses dug deep, providing Christmas for Montrose children, despite the financial hardships everyone faced this year.
“Two years ago, the Cobble Creek Angel Tree project had about 150 kids.” CCAT board member Catherine Hoffman said.
“At the time, we thought that was a lot. We’ve more than doubled in two years to 320 kids, and have grown beyond just the capability of the Cobble Creek community.”
Even with business closures, fear of COVID exposure, and reduced financial resources at every level within the community, the Cobble Creek Angel Tree project facilitated Christmas for 320 children with the help of Montrose businesses.
The CCAT puts up trees every year with the information of an “angel” who needs Christmas provided for them.
The ornament will list out their needs, from gifts and clothes. From there, community members can “adopt” an angel to shop for.
“When those gifts come back, we look at those gifts and determine if the child’s needs have been met.” Hoffman explained.
“We know that if a child needs snow boots among other things, and there’s just one little item in the bag, then they aren’t getting what they need for Christmas. When that happens, we as a committee use the funds we raise to fill in the blanks.”
Hoffman said that because of COVID, the CCAT they wouldn’t be able to raise enough money to accomplish their goals for twice as many children as in years previous.
“We had to think outside the box.” Hoffman said.
“We had some businesses actually call us and ask if they could help by putting an angel tree in their facility.”
Businesses such as the Montrose Anglers and Black Canyon Dental reached out to help, offering a kind of enthusiasm and recognition of the need that helped the CCAT succeed in their goals.
The CCAT project has been providing Christmas to Montrose children for around 15 years. Initially begun by Cobble Creek residents, Dar and Randy
Siebert, the CCAT project has evolved and is now embraced by the entire Cobble Creek
Community.
CCAT receives it’s child angel referrals from eight local area children’s programs,
where they have already been prequalified for need.
Hoffman said there was a misconception around how the process works.
The CCAT receives many phone calls from Montrose residents asking if their children can be put on the tree.
"The reason we can't do this is because we get our referrals from eight different programs that serve the underserved here, so the children who are referred to us are already pre-qualified for need." Hoffman explained.
The angel tree program is unable to take on anymore than what they receive from the referral programs.
“None of this would have happened without Montrose citizens adopting angels, making
donations and stepping up in other ways.” Hoffman said.
“Thanks to these businesses and thanks to our own community citizens, 320 Montrose based
children experienced Christmas, and each of their families received $100 food cards for an ample Christmas dinner. The Cobble Creek Angel Tree committee expends a loud and heartfelt thank you to all.”
Hoffman is grateful for the chance to help facilitate the large charity project. For her, the opportunity to provide so many children with Christmas is priceless.
