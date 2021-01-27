The Cobble Creek Golf Associations donated $2,500 to the Montrose Community Foundation (MCF) for their golf scholarship.
The donation was funded by members of the Cobble Creek Women and Men’s Golf Association to help children involved in the Montrose County High School’s golf program.
Donations to this scholarship fund has “granted nearly $10,000 to local seniors, who have been positively impacted by the game of golf,” according to the MCF’s press release.
The scholarships will help recipients reach their goals of attending a two or four-year college or university.
The scholarship was started in 2016 for well-rounded students involved in their community and actively pursuing a post-secondary education, or looking to be “employed either inside or outside of the golfing industry.”
Eligible applicants must be a Montrose County resident, be a graduating senior from a Montrose County high school, and must be accepted into a post-secondary institution.
Applicants must submit an online application, a current high school transcript, a letter of recommendation, resume and essay questions.
Scholarship details, criteria and the link to the online application can be found on the Montrose Community Foundation website (https://montrosecf.org/apply-for-a-scholarship).
The deadline to apply is Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
