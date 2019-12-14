It feels good to give, and residents in the Cobble Creek area give big.
For the past 12 years residents have been getting together and giving back to their community. This year they took on 200 angels from area giving trees, and teamed up with Montrose Area Association of Realtors, which took on 75 angels, and Community Bank, which took on 35 angels. Between these three groups more than 300 families in need had their wishes met, and in a big way.
The first round of gifts were presented for delivery to recipients on Friday. Nonprofits and other entities benefiting from the largesse included Health and Human Services, Early Childhood Education, Partners, Montrose Schools, PIC, Dolphin House, Boys & Girls Club and Haven House Transitional Living Center.
One local child had asked for warm clothes, as she had been ill, and during her treatments, she liked to read or play games on her tablet — but it broke. The Cobble Creek residents and partners stepped in to make sure a new one was purchased.
“This child is ill, and all they wanted was warm clothes for Christmas, it was the least we could do,” said Ned Frazier, chairman of the Cobble Creek Community Angel Tree program.
Carol Sibelius and Sue Goldasich are avid readers and felt every child, no matter the circumstance, should own their own book.
This year’s theme for the books was Colorado, and a favorite title was “Who pooped on the Colorado Plateau?” which teaches kids about getting outdoors and learning about scat, animal tracks and more. All books were purchased through Maggie’s Books as the donors wanted to keep their spending in Montrose’s local small businesses.
Another special purchase was for a student who had only asked for a sweatshirt for Christmas, but with further questions it was learned he was a music student in the band, and since he did not have his own instrument, he spent all his time at school, practicing. The Cobble Creek group stepped in to get an instrument, along with the desired sweatshirt.
In addition to the gifts, books, and bicycles, the group members are also giving more than 130 food gift cards to the families of these children. “We are hoping that other groups or communities in the area, see the need that is here in Montrose, and maybe step in too,” Frazier said.
Katherine Smith from Human Services said the agency has more than 160 employees who assist more than 2,400 families a month in Montrose County, including on the West End. Human Services was the recipient of Friday morning’s first gift give-out, and drove away with more than three pickup loads of gifts.
