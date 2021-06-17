Cobble Creek residents packed the house Tuesday evening during Montrose City Council’s regular meeting.
A total of 15 Cobble Creek residents utilized their allotted three minutes during the public comment portion of the meeting to express their grievances and concerns surrounding Matt Miles’ development of the HUB at Montrose Crossing, a proposed 500-unit apartment complex. Some residents provided city councilors with printed handouts of their speeches while another resident brought in a poster with a map of the neighborhood.
Cobble Creek HOA Chairman and member of the HOA HUB Opposition Committee Stan Grigg expressed that creating high density lots immediately adjacent to low density lots “should be avoided” and that the density of residents needs to be feathered — or gradually transitioned between areas with a low density of residents to areas with high density. He added that “the density along property lines should be no more than two categories different.”
Resident Cathy Hoffman was concerned about bias on the part of city councilors, saying that as a low density subdivision, Cobble Creek shouldn’t be next to a high density addition. She added that “influential developers” were a part of the 2040 Comprehensive plan, which has “weakened and dropped key protections for property owner and increased taxpayer burden while strengthening developer power.”
Other residents said that the larger projects within use-by-right properties circumvented the City Council processes and weakened the role of city councilors.
Some residents added that allowing Miles to continue with the development would present an example of how the City Council can be deemed irrelevant in concern to larger projects.
Residents also expressed concerns that the housing development would scare off anyone considering moving to Montrose and may lead to a distrust in the city.
Resident Mike Weber asked that city councilors add in language from the 2008 Comprehensive Plan from section 6.2 “Growth paying its own way,” where city staff outlined “providing infrastructure to support growth must not place a financial burden on the City or residents. Montrose needs to ensure that development does not place an undue burden on its fiscal capability before the development project produces a self-sustaining revenue stream.”
Weber said that eliminating the section from the 2040 Comprehensive Plan “directly conflicts” with the principal within the previous plan.
Overall, residents asked city councilors to rescind the city’s commitment to the HUB project and asked why the city budgeted $2.4 million to a financially successful developer.
At it currently stands, Miles is expected to pull the planned development application and move forward with a straight zone, conforming use-by-right project at market rate pricing. A single, 160-unit building is planned to be built across from Spruce Point, alongside 6450 Road, as part of Phase 1.
