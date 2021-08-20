Pandemic-induced supply chain shortages are affecting the global coffee bean market, but local roasters don't expect prices to rise — yet.
A plethora of different industries are dealing with supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and manufacturers and distributors trying to play catch up, as well as supply and demand.
A July frost and drought in Brazil is adding to that tension for coffee roasters.
Brazil, considered one of the largest exporters of coffee beans, lost some coffee bean crop due to the weather-related events, forcing coffee prices to hit a six-year high in the country.
Though a full effect on the crop won’t be realized until next year (it’s possible the 2022 crop is below normal), the events are expected to have little impact on multinational corporations such as Starbucks or Nestlé.
For small, locally owned roasters, though, there’s yet an answer on how the rise in coffee prices could impact business — some have questioned whether or not they need to raise prices.
But Montrose coffee lovers can exhale, for now, at least at local roasters. Eric Palumbo, owner, roaster and barista at Cimarron Coffee Roasters in Montrose said he hasn’t been impacted by the market’s rise in coffee prices. He purchases his product long before it’s placed on a container ship. In fact, he’s locked in product from this year’s harvest that he says should get Cimarron through the majority of next year.
“It’s hard to tell what’s going to be happening honestly,” Palumbo said of the weather-related incidents in Brazil. “The big thing impacting me short-term are shipping costs.”
Palumbo’s less-than-truckload shipping costs have spiked significantly, moving from 10 to 20% for a pallet of product. Considering he goes through a pallet a month (each carries 10 bags of coffee, at times with different amounts and from different locations, so weight and price can vary) during the busy summer months, and every six to eight weeks outside of that, it’s a substantial increase, he said.
A premium can be charged, too, with fewer trucks moving out of California than needed.
It helps that Palumbo shies away from commodity coffee, with prices surging 10% last month and at their highest since 2014, when prices were at $2.25 a pound. He opts to purchase specialty coffee (both of his blends feature product from Brazil), which is more expensive, but it has its perks — he’s buying directly from the source, and has good relationships with importers and exporters.
Palumbo has been absorbing other additional costs, too, for materials like cups and lids, due to shipping pricing and shortages.
“Everything is nickel-and-diming,” Palumbo said.
The theme is similar at Montrose’s Coffee Trader, where owners Phuong Nguyen and Dee Coram themselves haven’t experienced increases in coffee prices for their product, but are weathering increased costs for syrups and sauces. Coffee Trader brings in well over 30,000 pounds of coffee a year, Coram said, and receives product from regions like Indonesia, Africa, Mexico and Central and South America.
Outside of cost increases, Coram and Nguyen are experiencing increased delays for certain items (up to three or four more days’ worth), adding to the supply stresses.
“It’s a snowball effect of things that are still being delayed and supply line issues,” Coram said.
Coffee Trader has its own distribution center in Montrose, which helps soften current issues. Coram and Nguyen are fine tuning other areas of the business to manage, intent on shying away from price increases (the business’ last increase was three years ago).
For now, what we want to do is ride it out and keep our prices fair and affordable for people,” Coram said. “...What we don’t want to do is have a knee jerk reaction and have (commodity) prices drop again.”
Palumbo isn’t planning on increasing his prices either. Like other local businesses, this summer has been “busier than ever,” he said. He’s seeing more locals visit the shop, in addition to the buzzing tourism sector.
For now, Palumbo plans to watch certain commodity price increases closely. He’s hoping the logistics of the industry straighten out soon, but added there’s a “good chance” prices increase if prices don’t slow down.
It’s too early to tell, though.
“I don’t like to raise prices,” Palumbo said. “That has an impact on everybody.”
San Juan Brews on Main Street is an exclusive partner with Cimarron. (Palumbo helped John and Davina Pope develop an exclusive roast, the San Juan Brew.) Palumbo said it’s his responsibility to take care of the Popes’ business, due to the partnership, so San Juan Brews isn’t expected to feel direct effects of current coffee futures prices, he added.
Palumbo, who employs three locals, said word of mouth is helping Cimarron grow locally. If there’s any impact to the business from the weather-related events in Brazil, he said he won’t until this time next year.
“I’m trying to do what I can to maintain, and if that costs me a little bit of money in the short-term, it’s alright,” Palumbo said.
“...I’m not in it just for money, I’m in it because I love doing this.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
