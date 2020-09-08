Cold blasting through state, Montrose

Montrose can say goodbye to high temperatures this week; instead, brace yourself — and your plants — for some surprisingly cold weather that’s expected to move in today through Wednesday.
A “very strong cold front” began easing into the state Monday night, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Charnick said. Although Labor Day brought hot weather, smoky skies from massive wildfires in California and an air quality alert, Montrose can expect to see “a very dramatic drop in temperatures, Charnik said.
Monday’s high hovered around 90 degrees, but that will be taking a plunge, with a low of 28 showing for tonight.
Today calls for a rain/snow mix, with a high of 50 degrees. Tonight is forecasted with a 70 percent chance of snow showers, while on Wednesday, there is a 60 percent chance of snow, then a likely rain/snow mix which is predicted to continue into the night before tapering off later Thursday.
Yes — snow. It’s not even officially fall, but Montrose is predicted to receive up to a half-inch of precipitation from the storms, which are expected to dump heavily on the mountains.
“The temperature change is definitely coning and it’s going to be very dramatic,” Charnick said.
“The bigger question is going to be moisture. Right now, we have anywhere from a quarter-inch to a half-inch of liquid for Montrose, definitely much-needed rainfall.”
Nearby mountains could be hit with a half-foot of snow, especially the San Juans, he said. The Grand Mesa could pick up 2 to 5 inches on top, as could the West Elks, but if temperatures dip low enough, they could get more.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures could be in the mid-30s, with some places getting frosts and freezes, Charnick said. Highs creep up through Friday, but the lows as forecasted do not crack 40 degrees.
Gardeners should cover their plants, or bring them inside, if possible.
“With it being early September, that’s a big message to drive home, protecting your vegetation and anything garden-wise,” Charnick said.
The overall outlook for winter is above-normal temperatures. There is no strong signal yet as to whether it will be wetter or drier than usual.
Whether it’s wildfire devastation in California and Cascadia, the mass deforestation and incineration of the Amazonian rainforest (home to a third of all known terrestrial plant, animal and insect species), record-breaking flooding in Europe, single-use plastics clogging life-bearing waters, unprecedented stalling hurricanes, a B.C. (2019) midsummer’s snowfall, the gradually dying endangered whale species or geologically invasive/destructive fracking or a myriad of other categories of large-scale toxic pollutant emissions and dumps—there’s discouragingly insufficient political gonad planet-wide to sufficiently address it.
But there's always plenty of big business ostrich syndrome to maintain it.
