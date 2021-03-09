Collective action notice approved in Delta hospital wage suit

More Delta County Memorial Hospital District employees could have the option of joining a former nurse’s suit over wages, after the parties’ proposed collective action notice was approved by a federal judge on Monday.
The notice informs qualified employees of the suit and their rights concerning it.
Krystal Gray, who worked for the hospital from 2015 through May 2019, sued later in 2019, alleging in a class and collective action that the hospital did not pay hourly, non-exempt patient care staff for all hours worked, including time spent working outside or scheduled shifts and during unpaid meal breaks.
Gray brought suit under the Fair Labor Standards Act, contending she and “similarly situated” workers — such as nurses, nursing assistants, aides, technicians and others who are non-exempt under the act — were not properly paid.
The hospital denies the allegations, saying it has properly paid wages and overtime wages; the hospital further disputes that Gray’s suit should proceed as a collective action.
Gray in her amended complaint maintained she and others were forced to work during breaks and mealtimes and that the hospital actively discouraged her from claiming time she worked outside of her regular hours. The suit also alleges state class actions of unjust enrichment and breach of quasi-contract.
She is seeking compensation for her allegedly unpaid work, liquidated damages, attorneys’ fees and a U.S. District Court finding that Delta County Memorial Hospital’s polices and practices are in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. Gray also wants a finding that the hospital violated state law and for it to be prevented from retaliating; as well, she seeks punitive damages with interest.
Gray, last year, filed for conditional certification and to facilitate notice of a collective action, which was opposed by the hospital.
Gray included in that motion declarations by former Delta Memorial employees James Stunden, Valerie Stone and Gail Houseweart, who stated they were often interrupted with work during meal and rest breaks and were never completely relieved of duties during their unpaid meal times.
Gray and the other three said in written declarations their supervisors told them to arrive early for their shifts, typically 15 minutes or more, while also telling them to clock in only seven to 15 minutes before their shift time. The declarations also state Stunden, Houseweart and Gray were told to clock out within five minutes of the end of their shifts, but that they often stayed 15 to 30 minutes after to transfer patient care or finish paperwork.
By a 2016 policy, DCMHD provided a 30-minute meal period each workday and required employees like Gray to take those meals in a non-work area; the policy also stated they would not be paid “provided they are released of all duties during that time,” according to U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson’s March 1 order granting Gray’s request for a conditional certification.
However, this 2016 policy replaced an earlier one that automatically deducted the time from hourly employees’ time sheets, regardless whether they were completely relieved of their duties, per the order’s summation of the plaintiffs’ argument.
The Gray suit also alleges the employees remained responsible for patient care during meals, anyway, and were often interrupted with work, meaning they were “on-duty,” and thus, should have been paid in those instances.
Further, employees were encouraged to begin their shifts early, but to avoid clocking in too soon, and to work after clocking out — despite an overtime policy that said there would be disciplinary action for excessive, unapproved overtime, according to Jackson’s summation of Gray’s argument in the March 1 order.
Gray was basing her request to conditionally certify a collective action on these allegations.
The Delta County Memorial Hospital District had argued, however, that Gray was drawing on evidence outside of a three-year statute of limitations and that she did not provide substantial allegations of single decision, plan or policy related to the alleged lack of compensation.
Further, the hospital’s attorneys said the case would require individual analyses of employee meal period and off-the-clock work, so collective action is not appropriate.
Jackson considered whether Gray met initial requirements through a substantial allegation that she and other employees were victims of a single decision, policy or plan by the district.
“The court finds that she has,” Jackson wrote in his order. “Defendant’s codified meal period, timekeeping and overtime policies were uniform and applied to all hourly patient care employees.”
Gray and the other three all mentioned the same expectations concerning meals and work before and after their shifts ended, thus amounting to a substantial allegation of unpaid overtime work.
“Defendant appears to have achieved this outcome through a combination of formal and informal policies. But there is no question that the same practices applied across all relevant staff,” the judge wrote.
He called Delta County Memorial Hospital’s opposition to conditional certification “unconvincing.”
Gray isn’t arguing that the hospital’s automatic deduction policy remains in place, but rather that its alleged actual practice of not paying employees for all time worked remained, despite revisions to the written policy, Jackson said, and he did not read her motion as one that relies on evidence beyond the statute of limitations.
The fact that Gray, Houseweart, Stunden and Stone’s descriptions of the meal and shift practices varied in terms of how many extra minutes they stayed or started did not persuade Jackson, either. He said a policy does not have to be tied to a precise number of minutes in order to be either uniform or illegal.
Jackson said it was not appropriate at this stage of the suit to focus on the plaintiffs’ time sheets as evidence they were paid for overtime — that goes to the merits of the case itself and, “that the defendant may have paid some overtime during the limitations period does not establish as a matter of law that it compensated putative (class) members for all overtime.”
Jackson found Gray met the minimal legal burden to certify a collective action.
The parties were directed to try to come to an agreement on a joint notice to be publicized to hospital employees who work similar jobs to those of Gray, Housweart and Stunden: “All individuals who have worked for Delta County Memorial Hospital as non-exempt, hourly paid employees with patient care responsibilities, such as nurses, nursing aides, nursing assistants, technicians, non-exempt therapists … with the exception of home health care employees in the United States at any time after Oct. 15, 2016.”
The parties on March 5 furnished the proposed joint notice. It informs hospital employees of a collective action lawsuit with information about opting in. No employee is required to join the action, but those who want to must proactively do so, in accordance with the instructions in the notice, once it is formally provided.
The notice is “for the sole purpose” of identifying people who want to join the lawsuit. The joint notice as written also reminds recipients that the hospital cannot fire, discriminate against or retaliate against those who choose to join the lawsuit.
Jackson approved the joint notice on Monday. The notice had not yet been furnished to applicable employees as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.