When Adrianna Hotchkiss went in for a regular pregnancy check up for her first baby on Jan. 7, she wasn’t expecting to give birth five hours later.
Caden Uriah Hotchkiss was born nearly three months before his due and weighed just 1 pound, 9 ounces, which is nearly one pound lighter than the average baby boy born 28 weeks early.
Caden was born unexpectedly early after his doctors noticed that his heart rate was declining during the appointment.
“Caden’s heart rate kept dropping, so they knew he was in distress. They monitored for just a little while before they decided that he needed to come into the world early,” Adrianna Hotchkiss said.
After he was born via cesarean section at Montrose Regional Health, he was brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction. Kevin Hotchkiss, Caden’s father, drove up as soon as he could, but his mother had to stay the night in the hospital to recover after the birth.
“It was a rough first night without him being there, but they were really good at Montrose Memorial about getting done what had to be done to release me,” Adrianna Hotchkiss said.
Caden didn’t have a name for his first day and a half, but his parents eventually decided on his name because of the meaning behind it: the name likely originated from Welsh and means “spirit of battle.”
“He’s had to start his life out as a battle, which no baby should have to do, but he’s got the spirit for it,” Adrianna Hotchkiss said.
Since birth, he’s grown by half an ounce and has been looking stronger, his parents said.
Caden will need to meet a variety of criteria before he can leave the NICU, such as maintaining his own body temperature outside of the incubator, going more than two days without food from a tube and weighing at least four pounds. He also will need to go four days without any instances of sleep apnea, but so far he has not had any episodes.
But he will likely need to stay until at least his original due date on March 28, doctors have said.
His parents said they are by his side whenever he is awake — much of the rest of the hospital is shut off to outside visitors, but parents with children in the NICU are allowed to visit.
They enjoy holding Caden whenever they can, but sometimes doctors say that he just needs more rest.
“Stimulation is hard on him, even just holding him. He seems like he likes it, but he needs the dark quiet rest in isolation for his brain development,” Adrianna Hotchkiss said. “It’s harder on us than him when we don’t get to play with him and hold him.”
Caden’s parents are glad that he’s doing relatively well for his age and size — at this point, his doctors have said that he probably will not need any surgery.
“There are so many premature babies that come into this world that are worse off than Caden, if not much more. We’re very blessed, because God put him in that position to begin with, to be as strong as he is,” Kevin Hotchkiss said. “Also, our support system is absolutely phenomenal.”
The couple has received an outpouring of support from friends, family and even strangers reaching out and donating to a GoFundMe page set up by a relative.
“The prayers and the encouragement that we received have made all the difference for helping us get through this,” Adrianna Hotchkiss said.
To contribute to the GoFundMe page to assist with medical bills and other expenses, visit https://bit.ly/caden-donations.
