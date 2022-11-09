voters line up

Voters line up at the polls inside the historic Montrose County Courthouse on Nov. 8. Electors could also go to the Montrose County Event Center to cast a ballot via machine; they also had the option of dropping their voted ballots into the ballot box in the vestibule, or into the secured, video-monitored drop box outside at ground level. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The following results are unofficial at this time and subject to change as late ballots are counted.

Colorado voters weighed in on 11 statewide ballot measures on Tuesday, ranging from affordable housing to free lunches for all public school students.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?