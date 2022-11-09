The following results are unofficial at this time and subject to change as late ballots are counted.
Colorado voters weighed in on 11 statewide ballot measures on Tuesday, ranging from affordable housing to free lunches for all public school students.
The ballot tasked voters with three measures that would shift the future of liquor license regulations. It also brought gambling regulations back to the table after voters shot down the previous measure in 2020.
Coloradans voted on the following measures (the results came in after deadline for today’s print edition):
Proposed state constitution amendments Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District judges
The state constitutional amendment requires the governor, by Nov. 23, 2024, to designate judges from the 18th judicial district to serve in the newly created 23rd judicial district. Judges would be required to establish residence in the 23rd district by January 7, 2025. According to the Colorado Blue Book (CBB), the bipartisan amendment establishes a smooth transition for the new judicial district and helps avoid the cost of potential litigation.
Early results as of 8:57 p.m. showed favorable outcomes for the measure, with 68.19% of the vote. Montrose County voters favored the measure by 59.61%, based on the first round of unofficial results, with more ballot counts pending.
Amendment E: Homestead exemption to surviving spouses of U.S. armed forces members and veterans measure
This bipartisan amendment would extend an existing primary residency property tax exemption available to qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouses of military service members who died in the line of duty and the surviving spouses of veterans who died as a result of service-related injury or disease. An argument against the amendment notes that it would reduce taxes only for Gold Star spouses who are financially able to own homes.
Early results project a landslide win for Amendment E. Coloradans favored the measure by 87.98% while Montrose voters consisted of 87.23% of favorable votes.
Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations
This measure allows operators and managers of charitable gaming activities, such as bingo, to be paid and allows the legislature to determine how long an organization must exist to obtain a charitable gaming license. The bipartisan amendment would reduce the number of years an organization must have existed before obtaining a charitable gaming license from five years to three years until Jan. 1, 2025.
As of 9:06 p.m., voters statewide and in Montrose are opposed to changing charitable gaming operations. 61.11% of Coloradans said “no” while 68.55% of Montrose County voters said “no” to the measure.
Proposed state statute amendments Proposition FF: Healthy school meals for all
FF reduces income tax deduction amounts for those earning $300,000 or more from $30,000 for single filers and $60,000 for joint filers to $12,000 for single filers and $16,000 for joint filers. Revenue from this Democrat and coalition-supported reduction would be allocated toward creating and funding the Healthy School Meals for All Program. Participating public schools would be reimbursed to provide free meals to students, and provide schools with local food purchasing grants and school food-related funding.
Early results show a close race for opponents and proponents of the measure that would provide free meals to all students in Colorado. While 55.35% of Coloradans favored the measure, 55.44% of Montrose voters opposed the item.
Proposition GG: Add tax information table to petitions and ballots
GG, Democrat-sponsored, potentially increases ballot language transparency by requiring a tax information table on any citizen-initiated measures that change the income tax rate. The tax table would show changes in income tax owed for average taxpayers in certain brackets.
Early results predict a landslide win for Prop GG. 70.78% of Coloradans favored the measure while 67.55% of Montrose County voted in favor.
Proposition 121: State income tax rate reduction
Prop 121 would decrease the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.40%, including for domestic and foreign C corporations) for tax years commencing on or after January 1, 2022. While the Republican-led initiative argues for providing relief to tax payers, the CBB contests that about 75% of taxpayers will receive a tax cut of less than $63 per year. In contrast, those with incomes over $1 million (less than 1% of taxpayers), will receive nearly half of the total tax savings from the measure.
Early results favor the proposed state income tax reduction by 65.19% statewide. Montrose County voters make up 73.77% of those in favor in the county.
Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances
122 creates a natural medicine services program for the supervised administration of dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine, mescaline (excluding peyote), psilocybin. and psilocyn. The coalition-driven prop would create a framework for regulating the growth, distribution and sale of such substances and establishes the Natural Medicine Advisory Board. The CBB argument against the measure notes there are currently no approved therapies that use psychedelic mushrooms or other plant-based psychedelic substances, and the effects of them can vary widely from person to person, depending on the dose, frequency of use, and type of substance.
Early results reported a hairline split across Colorado, with 50.63% of voters favoring the proposition. Montrose County voters, by contrast, opposed the measure by 62.49% as of 9:25 p.m.
Proposition 123: Dedicate revenue for affordable housing programs
The Democrat and coalition-led measure would establish the State Affordable Housing Fund (SAHF) and dedicate one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) of state income tax revenue (TABOR refunds) to fund affordable housing programs and projects. The CBB notes that many programs listed under the measure fail to address underlying causes of the housing crisis, could potentially worsen the issue and would primarily benefit landlords and housing developers who would receive state funding.
Similar to Prop 122, Montrose County’s early results show a contrasting report to statewide results. Montrose opposed the measure by 61.97% of county voters compared to the 50.76% of Coloradans in favor of the affordable housing program.
Proposition 124: Increase allowable liquor store locations
Retail liquor store licensees can currently open a maximum of three liquor stores in Colorado (up to four locations beginning in 2027). Prop 124 would incrementally expand the number of licenses an individual can possess or stake hold in between 2026 through 2037, by which time a person can hold an unlimited number of licenses. Opponents of the Democrat-supported measure argue that it would place small business owners, including minority business owners, at risk of losing their business to retail liquor stories.
Both Coloradans statewide (62.19%) and Montrose County voters (73.25%) opposed Prop 124, according to early results.
Proposition 125: Allow grocery and convenience stories to sell wine
Prop 125 establishes a new fermented malt beverage and wine retailer license and would allow for the automatic conversion of fermented malt beverage (FMB) licenses to the new fermented malt beverage and wine license on March 1, 2023. Under the initiative, grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer would be allowed to also sell wine. Opponents of the measure cite the same concerns listed in Prop 124.
As of 9:36 p.m., 50.14% of Coloradans opposed the measure. Montrose County voters provided similar responses, with 55.04% opposing the item.
Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcohol beverages
This measure would allow alcohol retailers and liquor-licensed businesses, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars and restaurants, to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol deliveries beginning March 1, 2023. Opposition argues that the measure fails to include safeguards in physical stores or restaurants, such as ensuring alcohol is not sold to minors. Arguments also note that retailers won’t be liable once the substance leaves their premises.
Early results show a consistently close outcome for Colorado, with 52.92% of state voters opposed to the proposition. 64.8% of Montrose County voters are also opposed to the measure, as of 9:40 p.m.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.