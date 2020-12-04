A panel of Colorado agricultural experts praised the resiliency of farmers and ranchers this year during a virtual symposium on Thursday, acknowledging their efforts in what has been a difficult season for the industry in the middle of a pandemic.
“Local agriculture is an essential and growing part of our food system and 2020 has made it that much stronger,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a pre-recorded video aired during the symposium.
Polis also acknowledged the rise in consumer support and the adaptability of farmers and ranchers as reasons for a potentially stronger year for the industry in 2021.
Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsak echoed those sentiments while providing insight on why 2020 has revealed plenty about the industry, stating that the most significant takeaway this year is the importance of resilience in agriculture and food systems.
“One of the great things about Colorado is its tremendous diversity,” Vilsak said. “You can find just about anything grown and raised in Colorado. That’s a plus. That’s an advantage.”
Despite Colorado’s ability to connect products to consumers, Vilsak pressed on the need to find ways to stabilize markets and create new income opportunities for producers, considering 36% of farm income is tied to government support, a figure that won’t continue over the long haul, he says.
In October, the state allocated $1 million in COVID-19 relief grants to its agricultural sector (mostly to small and mid-size farmers) and recently added $688,000 to the pot.
While the allocation helped, Vilsak says the response to climate change and converting ag waste product are a few factors that can contribute to additional revenue streams for producers, eventually benefiting from a diverse income portfolio.
One revenue stream that’s been prevalent as of late has been online sales, Ag Resource Economics Professor and Co-director Dawn Thilmany McFadden said. The recent prominence of a virtual presence has created serious momentum and discussion for not just producers, but for those in the hospitality industry.
“We saw so many farmers move into that space (online),” McFadden said. “The market access challenge is now aided by consumers willing to buy online.”
The trend is similar for Colorado restaurants as online delivery becomes a “norm” with in-person dining restrictions mounting in several counties.
In fact, some restaurant owners are discussing foregoing a brick-and-mortar model in favor of a “ghost kitchen,” which is essentially a business with no front door, consolidated in a building with all sales generated online.
Adam Schlegel, founder of Chook Chicken and co-founder of Snooze, restaurants located in Denver, said such restaurants can certainly utilize a ghost kitchen scenario, considering the cost of overhead would dramatically decrease.
But name and brand recognition still remain as important as ever, especially if a restaurant is in a landscape where food options aren’t limited.
In addition to the new business model for restaurants, Schlegel reported that established eateries are seeing direct ordering and technology as a few trends that have seen advancement in a short period and utilized by restaurants.
“I feel like we lived a five-year technology advancement in one year,” he said.
His restaurants takeaway sales have skyrocketed to 90% this year after sitting at 5% the year prior.
Some restaurants are changing their menus, further investing in technology to keep up with modern times as anticipation mounts that months into 2021, in-person seating will remain limited.
“The restaurant industry has really had to open its eyes,” Schlegel said.
The year has been just as eye opening for Wil Bledsoe IV, a fourth generation rancher on Bledsoe Ranch in Wild Horse. He said 2020 has reiterated the notion that ranchers “must be prepared for the unexpected,” meanwhile, analyzing the right areas to cut costs.
For Bledsoe, ranching remains a focus on “what you’re building and keeping together for the future” while expanding opportunities. He also believes it’s important to keep up with tech, for 2021 and beyond.
“What I would reiterate to my daughters and kids is to stay cutting edge, stay competitive, be at the forefront,” Bledsoe said. “It’s better to be on the train than get run over by the train.”
The industry’s response to climate change has shifted, Vilsak said, as well as the connection between consumer and product.
In October, corporations in the dairy industry announced goals to become a net zero emitting industry, led by the “Net Zero Initiative.” The initiative will focus on cow care and efficiency, renewable energy and on-farm efficiency, feed production and nutrient management.
Creating a relationship between consumer and producer has been a central focus for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It was found that by connecting K-12 students with farmers through “meet-and-greets,” the tendency to waste food drops.
“This is something to keep in mind with kids, and expand that idea to adults,” said Virginia Till, sustainable materials management coordinator and sustainable management of food lead for EPA Region 8.
This can also be aided, among other things, if those in the industry find ways to communicate their intentions and messages. The panelists agreed this is a pivotal factor in 2021 that could benefit several sectors in agriculture.
“For Colorado agriculture to have a brighter future, agriculturists need to find ways to tell their stories,” she said. It’s part of the adaptability for 2021, she adds, since inviting all agriculturists to communicate with consumers more or have people tell their stories, which could lead to better communication, innovation and consumer understanding of product.
Plenty of the industry’s future hangs on the balance of policy makers and their decision making. An important aspect during those discussions, Vilsak said, is the policy makers’ need to view the industry as one single industry (farmers, ranchers, consumers, restaurants, farmers markets, suppliers, processors, etc.)
“When you talk about it as a single industry, you talk about all the people that are employed and connected in this industry,” Vilsak said. “... It becomes the single largest industry in the country.
“Look at ways the government can support and help, which can make it easier for those in politics to make a new day happen more quickly.”
Schlegel agreed.
“That notion just resonates with everyone,” he said. “Food is such a universal thought that people claim to.” Schlegel added the thought really resonated when, recently, 300,000 food insecure individuals were served meals after $3 million was raised.
“It was, without question, the most heartwarming and inspiring thing that happened to me drawing this time,” he said.
In addition to the pandemic, farmers and ranchers have had to deal with a statewide drought. Despite the challenges, agriculture ranks as one of Colorado’s leading industries, Polis said, with 380,900 farms, $47 billion to the state’s economy (including more than $2 billion in exported product) and 195,000 jobs.
“There’s no question ag is a critical part of what Colorado is and will be.”
