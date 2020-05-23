Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser held a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday and spoke on issues surrounding the Western Slope at local and state levels.
Weiser started by addressing the current state of COVID-19, focusing on three themes: ingenuity, resilience and grace.
“A lot of people are hurting right now, and we want to step up and use the tools we can to show grace for people,” Weiser said. “We’ve worked hard to address evictions during this time, give people grace on student loans, and why we’re looking to make sure the consumers can’t be taken advantage of by companies who might be using this time to prey on people who are vulnerable.
“We will get through this,” he added. “This is a challenging time. We’re going to be innovative, using our ingenuity. We’re going to be resilient, and we’re going to be gracious to others.”
Rural broadband access lacking
On Thursday, Weiser announced he’s leading a bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general in a push to Congress to fund expanded access to broadband. He said it’s essential that not just Coloradans, but all Americans, have home internet connectivity so they can participate in telemedicine, teleschooling, and telework.
“Right now, if you don’t have broadband access, you’re not doing online learning,” Weiser said during the call. “If you are, you’re going to the McDonald’s parking lot so you can give your kids a chance to do homework, and that’s a scary proposition.”
Weiser noted broadband is the gateway for all the people currently doing telework during COVID-19. Without broadband, it presents a major challenge to telecommunicate and work/participate from home.
Rural areas in Colorado are even more at risk of falling behind. Disclosed in a press release sent out by the Attorney General’s office on Thursday, the AGs urged U.S. Congress to increase funding to the U.S. Federal Communications Commision Universal Service Fund, which provides funding to rural and low-income areas.
Also stated in the press release, unless Congress acts quickly on this issue, disparities in access to home internet will only become greater, and will reveal seismic gaps in education and health outcomes in geography, race, and economic resources.
Keeping spirits up
Veniece Miller, a former intern at the Colorado Attorney General’s office, and now on the Western Slope, asked Weiser about citizens in rural parts of Colorado and what they can do to keep their resiliency strong and make it a part of everyday life.
“Resiliency is a value that we, as Americans, probably undervalue,” Weiser said. “We’re really good about efficiency, we sometimes talk about and try to advance equity, but resiliency gets ignored until you need it.”
Lack of testing capability and lack of access to broadband are a few factors that hurt resiliency, Weiser noted. Building room for ‘lack in the system” will provide a way to manage that resiliency and help those that are more vulnerable. Weiser added having competitive markets and alternatives is a form of resiliency when it comes to food supply.
Miller also asked Weiser about mental health during the pandemic, particularly for high school and younger students. After the move to remote learning, students were forced to adjust, and programs to help students were forced to make similar adjustments.
“We really need to address the stigma that people feel around mental health,” Weiser said.
Weiser explained how the diagnosis of cancer was a stigma during his generation, and those with cancer did not want to share their diagnosis because of the stigma.
“We need people to realize, like a physical ailment, such as cancer, some people are going to have mental health challenges. A remarkable number of our friends, family members, and neighbors are going to have struggles. It is a part of life. What we need is people to acknowledge that, us to remove the stigma, and for us to be able to ask other people, ‘are you OK?’,” Weiser said.
Weiser mentioned two programs that support that type of effort: Sources of Strength and Safe2Tell. The programs help create a platform for students to find help if they are struggling, said Weiser.
Reform for pretrial services
Montrose County Commissioner Ketih Caddy wondered why people who are low-risk are taken to jail when they don’t qualify for such a label. When arrested, that person has a higher likelihood of losing their job, and they end up on the unemployment line, resulting in what Caddy described as a “vicious cycle.”
Those with addiction issues need to be identified and helped, Caddy said, rather than being forced into a more dire situation.
“We need to get to a place that, ideally, within 24 to 48 hours, we can turn around these assessments and we can say, ‘I know this person, that person has a job, that person has a family, this situation might well be a misunderstanding, we don’t need this person to stay in jail’,” Weiser said.
At the same time, those with extensive criminal records need to be identified. Being able to identify that differentiation is key, Weiser noted.
“Our system has to have the capability to figure out a ‘Doug Smith’ from another Smith, and that’s something that we could do, but it’s going to take having the right pretrial staff.”
Funds for drug treatment and recovery is pivotal, too. This could help take a load off the criminal justice system and help people get back on the right track, Weiser explained.
“If I can make an impact on this issue, it’s going to be super meaningful because we are hurting as a nation, as a state, as communities,” Weiser said.
Weiser touched on other topics like Colorado’s water rights and EPA regulations during the hour Zoom call.
“We have to be resilient with how we manage our water,” Weiser said. “In western Colorado, this is a big challenge. We’re looking at renegotiating the guidelines that govern the Colorado River compact, and that’s a big priority for our office as well.”
Kuns was pleased with the town hall, and had high praise for Weiser.
“It was excellent,” Kuns said. “I am so proud of our attorney general. Phil’s answers to every question showed his compassion, empathy, and professionalism.”
