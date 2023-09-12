Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday certified the statewide ballot for the November election.
Voters will decide on two statewide ballot measures, as well as any local initiatives, on Nov. 7.
“In just two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2023 Coordinated Election. As Secretary of State I am committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can cast a ballot in secure and accessible elections,” Griswold, a Democrat, said in a statement.
Proposition HH is the state’s answer to an expected spike in property taxes as property values rise. It would reduce residential and commercial property assessment rates over 10 years. Voters will decide whether to retain more tax revenue than currently allowed under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights to pay local governments the tax money it would lose out on. A plan to send a flat TABOR refund check to Coloradans is tied to the proposition’s passage.
Proposition II will ask voters to send more money to public preschool. If passed, the state would be able to keep additional revenue generated from Proposition EE, which passed in 2020 and directed money from taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products to preschool.
Voters should receive their ballots in the mail between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.
People can register to vote at GoVoteColorado.gov by Oct. 30 and still get a ballot in the mail. People can also register and vote in person on Election Day at a voting center.
