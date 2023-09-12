230913-news-ballot

Voter Stephen Cantu drops off a ballot in the Denver municipal run-off election on June 6, 2023, at the Denver Elections Division office. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Monday certified the statewide ballot for the November election.

Voters will decide on two statewide ballot measures, as well as any local initiatives, on Nov. 7.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?