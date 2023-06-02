Unserialized firearms, also known as ghost guns, are now banned in Colorado under a bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday.

Senate Bill 23- 279 makes the sale, manufacture and possession of ghost guns a Class 1 misdemeanor on the first offense and a Class 5 felony on subsequent offenses.



