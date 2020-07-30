City of Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum issued a statement on July 30 explaining that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation has declined to start a criminal investigation into the conflict between former mayor and frontrunner of the Montrose Summer Music Series (MSMS) Dave Bowman and Janece Culver, owner of the Divot’s restaurant on the city-owned Black Canyon Golf Course.
The conflict arose in May when the arrangement between Culver and Bowman, in which Bowman collected a portion of the profits from each cup and can of beer sold during MSMS concerts was revealed to be illegal, as only the owner of the premises under the liquor license can collect all proceeds from liquor sales.
Culver later stated that she had felt pressured to agree to the arrangement due to Bowman’s position as mayor, and Bowman responded by stating that he was unaware the arrangement was illegal and would be willing to find a new, legal agreement. Following pressure from the local community, city council issued a response on July 1 requesting Montrose Chief of Police Blaine Hall to ask for an investigation into the conflict, and that they considered it a business matter between private parties.
Bowman welcomed the investigation along with city council.
The July 30 statement reads: “Earlier this month, City Council asked for an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation regarding the events that took place between councilor David Bowman in his role with the Montrose Summer Music Series and Ms. Culver, the owner of Divot’s restaurant.
“After reviewing documents from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Revenue, Liquor Enforcement Division and after conducting an interview with Ms. Culver, Mr. Collin L. Reese, Agent-In-Charge with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation declined to initiate a criminal investigation into allegations of illegal activity of David Bowman.
“Additional inquires about this matter should be directed to the Grand Junction office of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Thank you.”
