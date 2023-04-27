230428-state-overdose prevention

People hold signs outside Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver on Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, 2021. (Faith Miller/ Colorado Newsline)
 A bill that would have allowed cities in Colorado to authorize sites where people could use illicit drugs under supervision died in committee Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee at the Colorado Legislature voted 6-3 to postpone House Bill 23-1202 indefinitely.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Reps. Elisabeth Epps of Denver and Jenny Wilford of Northglenn in the House and by Democratic Sens. Julie Gonzales of Denver and Kevin Priola of Henderson in the Senate. It passed through the House with a comfortable margin in mid-March.

Both the House and Senate hold large Democratic majorities this session.



