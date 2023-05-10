The Colorado Legislature ended its 2023 lawmaking session Monday night after 120 days of deliberation and a contentious final few hours.

The Legislature managed to pass Senate Bill 23-303, a bill on property tax relief introduced last week, before it adjourned around 10 p.m., two hours before the midnight deadline.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?