230429-state-guns

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four new firearm regulations into law on April 28, 2023 at the Colorado Capitol. (Sara Wilson/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed four bills into law Friday morning regulating firearms in the state.

“Coloradans deserve to be safe in our communities, in our schools, our grocery stores, nightclubs and everywhere in between,” Polis said during the signing ceremony at the Capitol, surrounded by gun-control advocates.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?