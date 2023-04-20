A bill to ban assault weapons in Colorado failed in the early hours of Thursday morning after hundreds of people came to the Capitol to share testimony during its first committee hearing, despite the sponsor attempting to narrow the bill through amendment.

House Bill 23-1230, brought forward by Democratic Rep. Elisabeth Epps of Denver, failed on a 6-7 vote. Three Democrats — Reps. Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs, Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch and Said Sharbini of Thornton — voted with the House Judiciary Committee’s Republican members.



